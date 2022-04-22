CITI PARTNERS UNITED WOMEN SINGAPORE TO EMPOWER YOUNG WOMEN IN TECH THROUGH LAUNCH OF "STEM FIRST" PROGRAMME

Programme aims to train 40 young women in pilot year and an additional 100 youth women in the second year

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi and United Women Singapore (UWS) have launched a FinTech educational programme to equip young women with fundamental skills and confidence to enter the FinTech industry. The launch event took place at the FinTech Hub SG today with Minister Indranee Rajah, Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance, and Second Minister for National Development as the event Guest-of-Honor.

The first-of-its-kind in Singapore, the STEM First programme will target young women between the ages of 16 and 24 years old with the aim of instilling them with confidence in their abilities as they go into their tertiary studies or careers as a STEM-skilled individual empowered with an entrepreneurial mindset. The first year of the STEM First programme, funded through a grant of US$200,000 from Citi Foundation, includes a research study, curriculum formulation and a pilot programme consisting of 40 young women, with a focus on those from lower income households. The young women will undergo a 6-month experiential learning curriculum with open access to professional networks within the industry. The funding is part of Citi Foundation's expanded global Pathways to Progress initiative, designed to equip youth from underserved communities with the skills and confidence to advance their employability and career opportunities in the rapidly changing economies.

Commenting on the initiative, Citi's ASEAN Head and Citi Country Officer for Singapore, Amol Gupte said, "Citi has been demonstrating its commitment to empower women at work and in the community. The STEM First collaboration with UWS marks another significant milestone in Citi's 120 anniversary year in Singapore. We are pleased to continue our efforts in advancing women by equipping them with skillsets and mindsets to succeed in STEM related careers."

"UWS is grateful to Citi for this important partnership. This programme will provide opportunities for young women to make a career for themselves in emerging areas of STEM and take advantage of the high growth potential in these fields. Collaborating with Citi and the Singapore FinTech Academy, UWS will create a positive impact for these young women and their FinTech journey," said Georgette Tan, President of UWS.

Created in partnership with Singapore FinTech Academy led by Dr. Lillian Koh, the research-backed programme will cover modules in topics such as Artificial intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Cloud & Cyber Security, Data Analytics, taught using the Design Thinking process. Participants will also benefit from exclusive access to mentorship circles, job shadowing opportunities and workplace visits to STEM employers to gain a first-hand understanding of jobs in the field. Citi volunteers will also participate in the programme as mentors and workshop facilitators to guide the youth on working life and building successful careers.

The demand for digital tech talent in Singapore has been higher than ever. According to recent statistics released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)[i], tech jobs continue to be in high demand across the economy. The number of tech professionals in Singapore has grown to more than 200,000 today, with the number of tech jobs increasing by about 10,000 annually in the last 3 years. UWS is committed to promote employability and inclusivity of young women in the Tech space by kindling their interest and equipping them with the fundamental skills to enter the Fintech Industry. The foundational programme will benefit up to 100 young women from its second year onwards.

About United Women Singapore

United Women Singapore (UWS) is a local non-profit organisation with Institution of Public Character (IPC) status. It advances women's empowerment and gender equality and builds a pipeline of women leaders and influencers in Singapore. The organisation works towards narrowing the gender equality gap through education and raising awareness and advocacy on issues such as anti-violence and women's empowerment, with the support of key stakeholders including corporate partners, government agencies, academia, the diplomatic community, non-profit and community groups and the wider community.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach deploys the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation.