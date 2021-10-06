Citibank Announces 2021 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.38%

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - Citibank announces the launch of 2021 Citi Tax Season Loan, available for same day approval and same day loan disbursement1 . Selected customers can enjoy Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") as low as 1.38%2 . Upon successful application of 2021 Citi Tax Season Loan during promotion period, customers can enjoy up to HK$4,000 cash coupon reward3 .





Features of Citi Tax Season Loan ：

Same day approval and same day loan disbursement 1

APR as low as 1.38% 2

Loan amount up to HK$2,000,000 or 12 times of monthly salary, whichever is lower

Repayment term up to 60 months 4

Enjoy up to HK4,000 cash coupon reward

HK$0 handling fee





Selected customers who successfully apply for the Citi Tax Season Loan from today to December 31, 2021 and draw down a specific loan amount with a repayment term of 12 months or above on or before January 14, 2022 can enjoy up to HK$4,000 cash coupon reward3 . The higher the loan amount, the more cash coupon rewards there will be. Please refer to the table below for details:

Loan Amount (HK$) Repayment Term Cash Coupon Reward (HK$) Citigold Private Client (CPC)/ Citigold / Citi ULTIMA cardholders5 Citi Priority Customers5 Other customers $1,000,000 or above More than 24 months $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 12 to 24 months $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500,000 to $999,999 More than 24 months $3,000 $2,000 $1,500 12 to 24 months $1,500 $1,000 $800 $200,000 to $499,999 More than 24 months $2,000 $1,500 $800 12 to 24 months $1,000 $800 $500

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.citibank.com.hk/taxloan , Citi Mobile® App, Citibank branches or call 2963 6413 to apply. To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

1. Same day approval and same day loan disbursement is only applicable to selected customers who successfully submit the required documents together with a filled in application form before 10am of that working day (Monday to Friday). Actual approval and loan disbursement time may differ based on the information provided.

2. The Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") of as low as 1.38% is calculated based on the monthly flat rate 0.062% with loan amount of HK$1,500,000 and repayment tenor of 12 months. APR is calculated based on the guidelines as set out in the Code of Banking Practice and rounded up to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may differ, which is to be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with customer's profile. An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.

3. Only applicable to customers who do not hold any Personal Loan account offered by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited at the time of application.

4. Citi Tax Season Loan's repayment term is from 6 to 60 months.

5. The Offer for Citigold Private Client/ Citigold Client / Citi Priority Client or Citi ULTIMA cardholder is only applicable to the applicant who fulfill the following requirement from the date of application to the issue date of redemption letter (both dates inclusive):

- Citigold Private Client should maintain the account balance at HK$8,000,000 or above, Citigold Client should maintain the account balance at HK$1,500,000 or above, Citi Priority Client should maintain the account balance at HK$500,000 or above and Citi ULTIMA cardholder needs to hold the Citi ULTIMA card.





