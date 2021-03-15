Citibank Partners with CSL Mobile to Launch iPhone for Life – a First in Hong Kong

Credit Card Customers Can Purchase iPhone Through Lower Monthly Installments1 and Enjoy Flexible Upgrade to the Latest iPhone

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 March 2021 - Citibank announced today its partnership with local telecommunications service provider CSL Mobile to launch iPhone for Life, a purchasing program for iPhone and a first in Hong Kong. The program offers customers the flexibility to purchase the latest iPhone 12 models through lower monthly installments1 , and guarantees a buy-back value if the iPhone is returned to CSL Mobile after 24 months, under which the guaranteed buy-back value can be used for upgrading to a newer iPhone model. This partnership aims to provide selected Citibank credit cardholders2 with the flexibility to settle their phone transaction in a way that aligns with their lifestyle and consumption preferences.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max introduce a reimagined design featuring immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, the powerful A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, advanced new camera systems, including the ability to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision, the best 5G experience, and much more.

Selected Citibank credit cardholders2 with an iPhone for Life invitation notification3 can apply iPhone for Life by purchasing an iPhone 12 model and subscribing to a designated 1O1O/csl 5G service plan for a contract period of 24 months at csl, 1O1O Center and HKT Shop. Once the iPhone for life application has been approved4 by Citibank, customers can split the iPhone payment5 into 25 monthly installments6 with 0% APR7 . Customers are only required to pay around 77% of the iPhone payment in the first 24 months, and around 23% of the outstanding iPhone payment (also equal to the guaranteed buy-back value) on the 25th month. After 24 months, customers can choose to return the iPhone to a designated 1O1O/csl retail outlet to receive the guaranteed buy-back value8 for upgrading to a newer iPhone model, or choose to keep their existing iPhones.

Limited Time Launch Offer

From now through May 31, 2021, the first 1,000 eligible cardholders who successfully apply for iPhone for Life will receive a pair of Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones9 .

Please refer to the following link for program details, and terms and conditions: citibank.com.hk/iPhone-for-Life

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!





1. Lower when compared to 24 months credit card installment plan offered by CSL Mobile.

2. In order to be eligible for the Plan, (1) you must be a principal credit cardholder of a Citi credit card issued by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited (excluding Citi Rewards UnionPay Card); (2) you must be able to receive the iPhone for Life invitation sent by Citi and you must apply for the Plan via 1O1O/csl and (3) you must be able to receive the SMS communications relating to the Plan from Citibank upon purchase of the iPhone at the Merchants. Failure to receive any SMS communication relating to the Plan from Citibank, may deem you to be ineligible to apply for the Plan..

3. iPhone for Life invitation notification will be sent by Citibank through the below channels: SMS or Email or relevant message under Credit Cards account update in Citi Mobile® App.

4. After payment, customers will receive a "PayLite" Installment Plan SMS from Citi. You are required to click the embedded link and apply for the plan within 24 hours. The approval process takes 3-5 working days and you will receive an SMS with your approval results.

5. iPhone payment also refers to as handset price including prepayment by CSL Mobile.

6. Once your application is approved by Citi, you may then repay the iPhone by way of equal monthly installment payments for 24 months (around 77% of the iPhone payment) and a lump sum payment on the 25th month equal to the Buy-Back Value of your iPhone (around 23% of the iPhone payment).

7. Installments shall be billed to the Eligible Card accountholder on a monthly basis, similar to a normal retail transaction. Installments are subject to interest rate or other fees pursuant to the applicable Citi Credit Card Agreement if the cardholder pays less than the total amount due indicated on the monthly statement of the Eligible Card.

8. Subject to functional diagnostics and physical assessment to the returned iPhone during product return based on the Device Acceptance Criteria by 1O1O/csl.

9. Key Features of Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: