CITIC CLSA GOES EXTRAMILE; Collaboration leads to a new level of Greater Bay Area Fintech Collaboration

HONG KONG, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldhorse Capital Management (HK) Limited ("Goldhorse"), a Hong Kong fintech company today announced that it has signed co-operation agreements with affiliates of CITIC CLSA. CITIC CLSA is set to get further advanced in financial products distribution to the Extramile Community, while the fintech journey of CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK) takes an advanced leap forward.

"We are privileged to partner with both the buyside and sellside of CITIC Securities at the same time to achieve mutual benefits. Extramile ecosystem has now another competitive issuer, CITIC CLSA, providing wider range of choices for our members, " said Ka Long Lee, CEO of Goldhorse. "Meanwhile, from price discovery to trend analysis, from trade execution to life-cycle management, Extramile provides all-round and bespoke solutions that matches the digital ambition of CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK). "

"International businesses of CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK) continues to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of its wealth management business to provide clients with a wider variety of products and services," commented Mr. James Xu, Head of Equities Derivatives & Prime Brokerage and CEO of Wealth Management at CITIC CLSA, "The growth of client base, fast-changing markets and demand for product diversification, all require us to proactively stay ahead of our clients, to make our services digital, community-based and scalable. Extramile not only aligns with us on our industry-leading technology standard, it also offers products from CITIC CLSA. This is a win-win for us."

Built upon a user led approach, Extramile is a community-based, SaaS mobile sales tool served for buyside intermediaries and product issuers. Connected to dozens of investment grade rated issuers, it offers desktop and mobile apps so users can take care of their end clients anytime and anywhere. The convenience of a plug-n-play solution is popular, while White-Label solution caters to the complex and customized requirements of large organizations.

About CITIC CLSA

Established in Hong Kong in 1986, CLSA now has a global presence in 13 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe and the America. The company is strategically positioned to facilitate cross-border capital flows between Mainland China and the rest of the world. The company offers a suite of services including prime brokerage, corporate finance & capital markets, FICC, equity derivatives, asset management, wealth management, and fund services, etc.

With more than 100 research analysts covering 19 key industry sectors across 13 markets, the company provides award-winning sector and company insights that inform client's investment strategies. It also hosts the annual CLSA Investors' Forum, the longest-running and most comprehensive event of its kind in Asia, which attracts thousands of participants from around the globe. For further information, please visit www.clsa.com.

About CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK)

CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK) is the Wealth Management Platform of CITIC Securities, a leading company in the securities industry of China. We are committed to expand its international high-end wealth management services.

The professional wealth management team in CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK) provides diversified and multi-market asset allocation solutions to individual and corporate clients. Our products include equities and futures trading, margin financing, bonds, funds and investment advisory services etc. Our clients benefit from a strong retail distribution network in Greater China. We also offer professional products in different international markets to clients, such as Australia, German, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States markets.

As the "Excellent Wealth Management Partner", CITIC Securities Wealth Management (HK) helps our clients to achieve wealth appreciation. Please visit www.citics.com.hk for more information.

About Goldhorse Capital Management (HK) Limited

Goldhorse is a unique and leading financial products platform provider found and based in Hong Kong. The Company is licensed by the SFC to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities, allowing it to offer a true fin+tech solution to both the buyside intermediaries and the product suppliers in the High-Net-Worth market. Through Extramile, Goldhorse delivers multi-issuers RFQs, encrypted dealing process, and automated post-sales life cycle management solution into the hands of decision makers at Private Banks, Brokerage Houses, and External Asset Managers. Unbiased product education as well as tri-lingual local technical support are as well very valuable proposition to our clients, to enhance the way they service their end-clients. For more information, please visit www.goldhorse.com.hk.

