CITIC Networks Becomes Big Data Exchange (BDx) Connectivity Partner in Nanjing Data Center

BDx and CITIC Networks Will Enable Regional and International Customers to Connect Through One of the Fastest-Growing Areas of China

HONG KONG, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, announces CITIC Networks as one of its connectivity partners at its highly anticipated data center located in Nanjing, China. The new facility, NKG1 , is positioned in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, one of China's most economically active regions , and is set to launch this spring. Connectivity services from CITIC Networks, a basic telecommunications services provider with a backbone network in China, will be available to customers connecting through BDx's Nanjing data center. With CITIC Networks serving as an upstream partner, the company will enable BDx customers to connect to a national network originating from the Nanjing facility.

"With the growing amount of economic activity in Nanjing, welcoming highly regarded connectivity providers, like CITIC Networks, is crucial to the success of our business and our commitment to provide world-class colocation services for our customers," says Bill Gao, EVP and CEO of Greater China for BDx. "As one of the primary operators approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, we know CITIC Networks will help us provide diversified and resilient connectivity options our customers require in order for their businesses to scale and excel."

The NKG1 data center recently became the first in Nanjing to receive the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents, ensuring BDx's infrastructure meets industry standards. The CITIC Networks partnership will give customers superior connectivity options by fostering a highly resilient and scalable data center IP network that is supported by upstream diversity for improved performance and reach.

"As one of the basic telecom operators in China, CITIC Networks is very willing to cooperate with BDx in Nanjing and other domestic areas in the fields of long-distance networking, internet connection, cloud connectivity, and more to meet the needs of users in network connection with high-quality services," says Jiao Gang, General Manager of CITIC Networks. "BDx carries out International Data Center (IDC) services in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest IDC region in Asia Pacific, and CITIC Networks, with rich connection resources in China, helps to expand BDx's IDC business."

Nanjing customers will also have access to the BDx Single Pane portal, which allows them to interconnect across the BDx cluster as well as to public clouds and third-party data centers with one click.

To learn more about BDx's additional locations, colocation services, managed services and more, visit www.bdxworld.com .

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout China Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CITIC Networks

CITIC Network Co., Ltd., founded in 2000, is a first-class subsidiary of China CITIC Group Co., Ltd., with a registered capital of 4.48 billion yuan.

CITIC network is one of the five operators of basic telecom services with basic network layer construction and operation qualification in China. It has the basic telecom business license of A14-2 domestic data transmission business, A26 domestic communication facilities service business, and the value-added telecom business license of B13 domestic Internet virtual private network business, B14 Internet access service business. CITIC Network is mainly responsible for the construction, management and operation of the national optical fiber backbone network and China Express Network. It adopts the national centralized and unified network management, with fast and efficient business configuration and dispatching speed. It implements 7x24 hour network monitoring management and service response, with high network reliability and network availability of no less than 99.9%.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

pr@jsa.net

Related Links :

http://www.bdxworld.com