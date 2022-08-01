CITIC Telecom CPC expands global footprint with new SmartCLOUD(TM) Service Centers in Tallinn and New York

HONG KONG, Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883) announced launching a new SmartCLOUDTM Services Center in Tallinn, Estonia and opening its second Cloud Service Center in New York, US, to tap into the region's fast-growing demand for cloud, connectivity and data storage services.



Two new Cloud Service platforms will enable our customers to swiftly scale up their modern business operations with carrier-grade infrastructure, offering additional options for managed cloud services and global connectivity solutions, while enjoying enterprise-class performance, reliability and local support at low costs.



Enterprise-grade infrastructure, Managed by Global - Local Professionals



"Additional SmartCLOUD(TM) Service Centers, are located at Tallinn, Estonia and New York, US in Q3, 2022. It also marks a milestone toward further enhancing CITIC Telecom CPC's already extensive capability to provide diverse and effective cloud services to Europe-based enterprise customers," said Mr. Serve Bunnik, Deputy Director, European Operations, CITIC Telecom CPC.



SmartCLOUD(TM) Service Platform is housed at Tallinn Data Center, which serves as one of the largest Internet Exchange (TTL-IX) Point in Estonia; offering on-demand and direct access to the cloud, network, storage, and backup services via CITIC Telecom CPC's comprehensive ICT resources. The 2nd Cloud Service Platform in New York is located at one of the world's most connected datacenters at the financial hub nearby New York, next to Nasdaq Data Center, currently serving the world's largest financial, media and enterprise companies as well as many of the major New Jersey metro trading hubs. The two newest SmartCLOUD(TM) Service Platforms located at prime locations in two different cities offer high availability and powerful connectivity advantages. Multi-cloud services for enterprises deploy their infrastructure and business applications in the public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud, with greater options with regards to backup redundancy, range of connectivity and ultra-low latency.



West-East Global Cloud Ring expands

The pandemic has massively accelerated cloud adoption and surged demand for intra/intercity and cross boundaries connectivity services within European cities. To keep pace with digital transformation, infrastructure complexity and dynamic business operation across the globe, CITIC Telecom CPC expands its global footprint with 2 new cloud platforms, integrated all-in-one comprehensive network-cloud solution in the region, connecting West-East with Global Cloud Ring. Delivering efficient, responsive managed cloud service and global connectivity to elevate regional customers' rapid digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer experience.



The 'West - East Global Cloud Ring' networking Tallinn, London and Frankfurt, spanning across Europe, the CIS and the Asia Pacific including Mainland China, is a highly reliable and one-stop Cloud platform interconnected with CITIC Telecom CPC's 21 Cloud Service Centers (CSCs) and over 160 POPs in 150 countries. It will be crucial for European-based enterprises who are looking to invest in and explore the emerging market and outreach their business operations. Not only will it provide a scalable cloud platform with full disaster recovery capability to intra-city, inter-city and cross-boundary redundancies, but also offer round-the-clock professional support optimising customers' IT investment, achieving a faster response time and ensuring business continuity.



"Over the past 20 years, we strive to be the most trusted partner for customers' around the globe, with our footprint not only covering the Asia Pacific to Europe and America but also extending to the CIS and South Africa. We will continue to provide innovative ICT solutions to help our customers leverage digitalisation to transform their businesses, and even the whole industry," Serve Bunnik added.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com



Jaanika Kaarst

CITIC Telecom CPC

(372) 53 454 442

Email: jaanika.kaarst@citictel-cpc.com



