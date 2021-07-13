CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited Honoured at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.



CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CPC) honoured for the Corporate Excellence Category in the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CPC) is one of the award recipients in this year's APEA 2021 Regional Edition with the winning category "Corporate Excellence Award". It is the recognition of CPC's corporate excellence, especially on value creation, business transformation, and corporate agility.

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited's Journey to Success

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883). Founded in 2001 to pioneer SSL VPN enterprise connectivity for businesses operating between Hong Kong and mainland China, CPC now offers a complete suite of enterprise connectivity, cloud computing, information security and data centre solutions, all created with best- in-class technologies licensed from top global vendors.

CPC's "global-local" approach brings a world-class, global infrastructure and presence directly to the customer with native, localised expertise. CPC's global footprint covers 160 countries. Its worldwide infrastructure comprises 160 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centres, 30+ data centres, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centres.

CPC's corporate values pervade all operational aspects and comprise the three pillars of People (commitment to professionalism and continuous expertise development), Process (attaining and delivering quality), and Technology (leveraging the potential of innovative technology to create results). CPC's long-term vision is to be the predominant service provider of innovative ICT solutions and services empowering the ongoing success of its global enterprise customers.

CPC Culture

Innovation is crucial to CPC, with its motto "Innovation Never Stops." This culture enables CPC to successfully navigate the dynamic ICT market as a sustainable organisation able to respond quickly to, and proactively anticipate, emerging paradigms, evolving business models, and even changing society. This has led to highly successful flagship products, all conceived of, developed and delivered to customers through a combination of great ideas and focus.

With ISO certifications in multiple areas of operational, technology and environmental excellence, CPC fosters a "creative culture" encouraging organisation-wide innovation with an environment that helps employees solidify a creative mindset, accepting challenges as a natural process of innovation and champions an attitude that allow risk-taking.

Corporate Social Responsibility is integral to CPC's culture, aligning with the personal values and sense of community contribution of its 1000+ staff. As a certified caring company, CPC has participated in many meaningful CSR activities, and even initiated its own, including for the environment (Earth Hour, Hong Kong Green Day), health & hygiene workshop, the Youth (CPC Young Force Program, STEM Internships), and others (Fair Trade Quinoa, World No Tobacco Day). CPC also cultivates staff morale with team-building activities that engender company-wide interactions and collaboration.

Achievements and Impact

Since inception, CPC has positively impacted enterprises, and today serves over 15,000 customer sites across 160 countries. These businesses benefit from CPC's innovative enterprise solutions comprehensively covering connectivity, security, cloud computing, data centre, and other crucial ICT areas. CPC has helped these organisations save money, increase productivity, expand markets, achieve new goals and survive crises.

In recognition of its achievements, CPC has won many regional and global industry awards for excellence in technology, customer service and operations. By astutely anticipating future trends and customer needs, CPC has grown its products and services portfolio, expanded geographic coverage, partnered with top tier technology vendors, and developed its own in-house innovations, all translating into real-world positive results.

CPC actively cultivates the expertise of its 1000+ staff at over 24 global offices across broad topics of technical, business and soft skills, such as ICT, productivity, compliance, creative thinking, and personal health, expanding knowledge, insights and experience. CPC's management trainee program is carried out annually to nurture new talents.

CPC in Future

CPC is committed to a time-tested methodology of researching, analysing and executing innovative solutions for the enterprise market. CPC's motto of "Innovation Never Stops" is encapsulated in its formalised strategy of "Intelligence and Communications Transformation MiiND" (ICT-MiiND), whereby using cognitive thinking, digital tools and algorithms to correlate different business scenarios, CPC develops automated, multi-dimensional analysis and assessment. The ICT-MiiND strategy continuously enhances CPC's computational intelligence with machine learning and deep learning, in order to offer relevant responses that solve different business challenges and IT incidents with proactive solutions. These solutions optimise usage of technological innovations such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Blockchain.

Examples of CPC's ICT-MiiND successes include its "AR Remote Hand" (a pioneering Augmented Reality tool to amplify field engineer productivity, reducing physical staffing in datacentres, especially during a pandemic crisis), an innovative new Thermal Imaging System leveraging cloud computing and data analytics to boost workplace hygiene and safety, a blockchain-based Business Workflow Tracking System that works seamlessly across all business applications to facilitate auditing and CPC's continuing ability to successfully support its enterprise customers with leading edge ICT solutions.

