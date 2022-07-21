Citility collaborates with HERE to promote smart, sustainable living in India

Citility taps HERE location services to provide actionable analytics that streamline city mobility operations and encourage the decarbonization of transport and reduce traffic congestion in Surat, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

The smarter urban mobility solution will also be applied to use cases such as fleet management, smart city parking, and logistics.

HERE Technologies , the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Citility , an integrated mobility platform in India, is leveraging HERE location services and application programming interface (APIs) for its solutions and products.

Aimed at city authorities, governments, and transport agencies, Citility provides a holistic view of urban mobility by combining data from various sources to solve urban mobility challenges within cities. The Citility mobile application further analyzes multiple commute options and suggests the fastest, safest, and greenest routes for citizens. Citizens will even be rewarded with carbon credits – in the form of coupons or discounts on transportation tickets – for taking greener routes.

Now with HERE location services, the Citility mobile app has undergone a refresh to improve user experience by providing citizens with vital commute information such as precise Estimated Times of Arrival (ETA), the amount of time spent commuting, the amount of carbon emissions produced for each route, and even the number of calories one might burned on selected routes.

Shampa Choudhury, Co-Founder and CEO of Citility said, “At Citility, we strongly believe that having a multimodal transit and transportation network is the future of sustainable urban mobility. HERE Technologies has demonstrated strong product expertise, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the leading mapping platform to improve our mobility solutions for cities and citizens alike. This sets us up on the right path to support India’s net-zero emissions target.”

Most recently, Citility has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s Ministry of Home and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to host the mobile application at the India Urban Observatory with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to promote carbon free rides in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, and other tier one Indian cities. The application will also be integrated with the National Common Mobility Card, and supported by Surat Smart City Development Limited (SSCDL).

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “Bangalore is the city of innovation with a favorable entrepreneurial ecosystem and financial environment to establish and grow a business. BMRCL is happy to support Citility by enabling them to leverage our data to provide commuters with the best, safest or the most sustainable route to arrive at their destinations.”

Apart from its mobile app, Citility is also integrating location functionalities from HERE – such as Map Rendering, Geocoding and Search, Routing, Transit, Tour Planning, and Positioning – to provide city authorities with comprehensive, real-time location data across systems via a central dashboard. This dashboard will showcase deeper insights and real-time intelligent indexes on the level of road safety, traffic efficiency, and air pollution within cities to encourage the efficient movement of goods and people. The insight from this dashboard can be applied to decarbonize transportation and reduce overall congestion. In the long run, Citility also plans to roll out carbon credits and offer Carbon Credit-as-a-service to businesses and end users.

Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research said, “Although the Indian government has set a net zero goal for 2070 with respect to carbon emissions by laying the foundation with policies and support for several ‘carbon-free’ mobility initiatives, it is strong public-private partnerships across the broader ecosystem that will be key to realizing this goal. Precise location intelligence is needed in order to accelerate things further. Players such as HERE Technologies will be instrumental in helping the Indian ecosystem offer cutting-edge technology to achieve the government’s net zero goals.”

Sachin Thukral, Head of Partner & Alliances, Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies said, “Citility and HERE both share a common mission to foster safe and sustainable mobility within cities. We’re proud that our collaboration is setting the stage for future multimodal innovative partnerships, which is a key step to create the momentum needed to futureproof India’s mobility. With HERE location services, we’ll be able to support the government, mobility providers, and industry bodies to create better mobility options for citizens.”

The Citility mobile application is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Surat, Bangalore, and will soon be available in Kolkata.

About Citility

At Citility, our mission is to revolutionize the way you commute through our multi-modal urban mobility platform. We believe that technological innovation can reduce congestion, environmental damage, and inefficiency. Citility’s mobile app for managing daily trips, helps the citizens improve their quality of life by providing faster, safer and greener options to commute. On the other hand, Citility’s urban mobility dashboard, provides deep insights and indexes on Safety, Air Pollution, and Traffic, and help cities to make better decisions and provide actionable analytics that streamline city mobility operations, engage citizens, influence public behavior and aid them in decarbonizing of transport and the reduction of congestion.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and https://360.here.com/ .





