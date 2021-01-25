Citizen Watch: CITIZEN C7 LIVE with Chau Bui & Quang Dai

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 28 January 2021, Citizen Watch brand from Japan officially introduces the C7 collection at CITIZEN Boutique 285 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1. Closest customers, CITIZEN's partners; journalists, reporters, brand ambassadors of CITIZEN C7 - Fashionista Chau Bui and Travel vlogger Tran Quang Dai and many VIP guests will attend the event.

Citizen encourages young people to manage their time, make a breakthrough to conquer their passion

CITIZEN C7 collection conveys the message "Rule time, break limits", based on the original philosophy of CITIZEN: "Better start now". The product comes out with the expectation to inspire, make a breakthrough to succeed right now to the dynamic generation of Vietnamese citizens.

In the past, this message was spread to users nationwide by online challenge sharing stories of mastering time, pursuing passion.

At the event, CITIZEN officially introduces its new watch collection called CITIZEN C7 with the companionship of Fashionista Chau Bui and Travel vlogger Tran Quang Dai.

While Chau Bui is known as the famous fashionista of Vietnamese showbiz, Tran Quang Dai is famous for modeling, travel blogger and business. From their passions and personal preferences, to get the current positions, Chau Bui and Tran Quang Dai both try their best, constantly breaking their limits to conquer new challenges. It is this process that makes them realize that effective time management is the key to success.

Understanding the important role of time management, leading success in their careers, Chau Bui and Tran Quang Dai have accompanied the Citizen watch brand in a new collection called CITIZEN C7. Both are pleased with the message "Rule time, break limits" of this collection. Chau Bui said: "This message of CITIZEN has inspired Chau a lot, so that every time I see my arm, I can better respect and manage my time. "



Brand ambassadors of CITIZEN C7 - Fashionista Chau Bui and Travel vlogger Tran Quang Dai

CITIZEN C7 brings together 12 of the company's latest designs, combining the classic style of the Crystal Seven - a timepiece with the slimmest design of 1965 with a modern breath. Products with a non-gender style, are designed according to the size of the watch face suitable for both men and women, and the transparent back is suitable for modern trends.

The four product lines of CITIZEN C7 are Formal, Dress, Active and Casual respectively.

The design of CITIZEN C7 catches up with modern fashion trends and has a variety of usages. The "Formal" watches evoke a formal appeal with basic colors, modern designs combined with a flexible 5 link bracelet. The three versions of the "Dress" style give a classic breath through the subtle coordination between the dial color and the leather band. The Casual product line is the right choice to coordinate with elegant office clothes, promising to be a highlight to help customers to be confident and shine. Meanwhile, the Active versions create comfort with a leather strap style suitable for outdoor activities.

With the above diversity, plus the message "Rule time, break limits", products in CITIZEN C7 Collection will be a companion to each person in the journey to constantly break through and conquer passion.

Chance to receive a 10% discount code when following the event livestream

The launch event CITIZEN C7 collection will be livestreamed directly on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/3831880143530632/. Following the event, the audiences not only have the opportunity to interact with two famous guests but also have the opportunity to receive a 10% discount code when buying CITIZEN products at the website: https://donghotantan.vn/

About Citizen Watch:

Citizen Watch is a 100-year-old watch brand that has been presenting in more than 100 countries around the world and has a comprehensive manufacturing process, from the creation of individual parts to production assembly finished product.

With the message "Better Starts Now" - whoever you are and what you do, you can always do better, and now is the time to start doing it, Citizen hopes to inspire its customers with watch products that combine diverse technology and modern beauty.

Official website: https://citizenwatch.vn/