CitizenShipper Introduces Pet Transportation Protection Plan

CitizenShipper, an online platform where pet owners come to connect with professional, vetted pet transporters, announced recently that it is now offering complimentary Pet Transportation Protection on every shipment booked through its site. The CitizenShipper Pet Protection Transportation Plan is a short-term policy that covers some, or all, of a pet owner’s expenses related to pet injuries, illnesses, and other unexpected issues that occur during a transport.

According to Richard Obousy, CitizenShipper’s Founder and CEO, the decision to include the protection plan, which may cover up to $1,000 in reimbursable expenses, is based on providing pet owners with peace of mind more than anything else. “Most well-planned and researched ground pet transportations go smoothly,” said Obousy. “But because pets are part of the family, it’s easy to understand the anxiety that can accompany a transportation separation. The plan is designed to help pet owners relax throughout the process. This the real benefit of our protection plan – it delivers value whether a pet owner uses it or not.”

CitizenShipper’s Pet Transportation Plan is not insurance and does not replace regular pet insurance, which is an ongoing policy. Many pet insurance plans do include travel coverage, but only 1% of pet owners have such policies. “For the 99% of pet owners without pet insurance, the protection plan we offer will be a major consideration when deciding which online marketplace to utilize when connecting with transporters to hire,” said Obousy.

Additional information on the Pet Transportation Protection Plan, including details regarding possible co-pays, exclusions, as well as, how to file a claim is available at CitzenShipper.com.

About CitizenShipper

CitizenShipper is a two-way online marketplace where people with something to ship connect with professional, vetted transporters willing to deliver items for a fee. The company prioritizes technology, service, and support enhancements and innovations to provide an industry-leading customer experience.

