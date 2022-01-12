CitizenShipper Teams up with Tint to Introduce a Global First in Pet Transportation

Partnership makes its mark on the transport industry with a first-of-its-kind benefit provided at no cost for all pet shipments

CitizenShipper, an online platform where pet owners come to connect with professional, vetted pet transporters, recently debuted a worldwide first in pet transportation - complimentary Pet Transportation Protection on every shipment booked through its site. CitizenShipper’s Pet Transportation Protection Plan reimburses, to a degree, a pet owner’s expense related to pet injuries, illnesses, and other unexpected issues that could occur during transport.

To deliver this quality, groundbreaking product to its customers, CitizenShipper partnered with Tint, an innovative startup that empowers tech platforms to sell more by embedding unique protection plans into their products. Tint’s software delivers hassle-free access to insurers, compliance tools, and simple management solutions for the overall operational and claim processes.

Richard Obousy, CitizenShipper’s Founder and CEO, was eager to embrace pet transportation protection because of the value it brings to both pet shipping customers and transporters. “Our continued success is directly attributable to our enduring desire to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of our customers,” said Obousy.

While the decision to adopt a pet transport protection plan was easy, Obousy recognized that premiering a revolutionary first would not be. “We knew we needed a proven industry pioneer that could take the detailed, nuanced challenges of managing a pet protection plan and package it as a top-notch, plug-and-play software solution,” said Obousy. “We had to find a partner that was as cutting-edge and forward-thinking in their field as we are in ours. Tint delivered with a cost-effective, customized end-to-end process that integrated seamlessly into our platform.”

According to Matheus Riolfi, Co-founder and CEO at Tint, working with CitizenShipper was both exciting and challenging. “CitizenShipper transformed pet transportation and we're glad to empower it to bring another innovation to their end users while keeping the high level of service and support they expect,” said Riolfi. “By listening to CitizenShipper’s needs and applying both our expertise and technology, we created a tailor-made solution that is not only an industry-first but also a truly first-rate solution. And of course, knowing we were enhancing the process of safely bringing pets home made this project special.”

The result of the collaboration is the world debut of a protection plan, which covers up to $1,000 in reimbursable expenses and provides pet owners with peace of mind more than anything else. “Most well-planned and researched ground pet transportations go smoothly,” said Obousy. “But because pets are part of the family, it’s easy to understand the anxiety that can accompany a transportation separation. The protection plan is designed to help provide pet owners with peace of mind throughout the process. This is the real benefit of our protection plan – it delivers great value whether a pet owner uses it or not.”

CitizenShipper’s Pet Transportation Plan is not insurance and does not replace regular pet insurance, which is an ongoing policy. Many pet insurance plans do include travel coverage, but only 1% of pet owners have such policies. “For the 99% of pet owners without pet insurance, the protection plan we offer will be a major consideration when deciding which online marketplace to utilize when connecting with transporters to hire,” said Obousy.

Additional information on the Pet Transportation Protection Plan, including details regarding possible co-pays and exclusions, as well as how to file a claim, is available at CitzenShipper.com.

About CitizenShipper

CitizenShipper is a two-way online marketplace where people with something to ship connect with professional, vetted transporters willing to deliver items for a fee. The company prioritizes technology, service, and support enhancements and innovations to provide an industry-leading customer experience.

About Tint

Tint makes it easy for tech platforms to embed protection plans and insurance into their products. It helps companies unlock the growth of their core business and improve profitability while protecting their users.

