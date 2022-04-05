City Chain Launches Limited Edition Dragon Ball Z Themed Solvil et Titus Timepieces

Swiss-Hong Kong watchmaker Solvil et Titus and classic anime and manga series “Dragon Ball Z” have announced a new collaboration consisting of 7 Dragon Ball Z-themed timepieces. City Chain is bringing these exclusive timepieces to Singapore while stocks last, with the collection launching on 7 April 2022.





About City Chain

This is the second pop culture-themed collaboration for Solvil et Titus, following the watchmaker's first capsule collection featuring PEANUTS characters.Comprising 7 Saber Collection timepieces inspired by famous Dragon Ball Z characters, each watch is designed with clear references to key story elements and character traits. City Chain will be launching this new collection in Singapore for a limited time only, while stocks last.This limited-edition timepiece collection is Solvil et Titus' first collaboration with Dragon Ball Z, and is a homage to the nostalgia and inspiration that made the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga a worldwide success.Belonging to Solvil et Titus' wider Saber Collection, each watch has the Saber's extra-thick faceted crystal surface with embossed dials, textured hour markers, a chronograph display, and a tough and durable leather strap with two-tone stitching.The Saber's refined and masculine silhouette is further imbued with new colourways and minute details that echo key plot points in the Dragon Ball Z series – honouring the series' universal themes of friendship, fortitude, and strength.Whether you are a limited edition timepiece collector, a lifelong fan of Dragon Ball Z, or simply a manga and anime enthusiast who recognises the impact the series has left on popular culture, these keepsakes are a worthy addition to any watch collection.The characters featured include Goku, Son Gohan, Vegeta, Frieza, Buu, Cell, and Shenron – major heroes and villains alike who featured in the long-running series that revolved around Goku's battle to save and protect the world.The inspiration stemming from each character's signature outfit is clear across the 7 watch designs, such as the blue case and dial and orange gasket of the "Goku" Limited Edition; the blue, yellow, and white palette of the "Vegeta" Limited Edition; the white and purple details of the "Frieza" Limited Edition; and the bronze, green, and sand tones of the "Shenron" Limited Edition.Fans of Dragon Ball Z will also be happy to spot smaller details alluding to key icons of the series, such as the hour markers of 1 to 7 featuring the stars of the seven-star Dragon Ball, and each character's face and original Japanese name engraved on the metal caseback.Each watch comes with a certificate of authenticity, an exclusive watch box, a watch cloth, and a tote bag all with a distinct Dragon Ball Z design.Numbered box sets containing all 7 watches will also be available in a limited run, appealing to Dragon Ball Z fans who are eyeing to add these timepieces to their memorabilia collection.The timepieces will be available for purchase on City Chain's e-commerce website and Solvil et Titus' website. Supply of collaboration gifts is limited, and available only while stocks last.

Since its establishment in 1985 as Hong Kong's first watch retail chain, City Chain has expanded its retail footprint to nearly 300 locations across Asia, including Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Mainland China. City Chain prides itself on its diverse product offerings and industry-leading customer service. Today, City Chain is committed to staying updated with the latest trends, offering customers quality timepieces from prestigious international brands.



About Solvil et Titus

Founded in Switzerland in 1887, Solvil et Titus has become synonymous with the Swiss watchmaking tradition of timekeeping precision. Following its acquisition by Hong Kong-based Stelux Holdings in the 1970s, Solvil et Titus has expanded its brand profile to include timepieces inspired by timeless nostalgia and touching emotional stories. The timepieces crafted by the brand today continue to express a deep appreciation for individual identity, with a focus on sentimentality and endless love.





