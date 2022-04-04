City Index announces rebrand, adds real-time performance analytics function for Singapore traders

Increased investment in City Index by Nasdaq-listed parent, StoneX Group Inc., marks the company's renewed focus on the Singapore market, showcasing its mission to align its success with that of traders.

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Index, a leading provider of global trading platforms, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand, re-establishing itself as one of the pioneers of CFD trading in Singapore. To empower its clients with better access to news, data and analysis insights, the company also introduced its new innovative performance analytics feature, 'PlayMaker', which allows clients to monitor their trading plans in real time.

Since launching locally in 2006, City Index has become a familiar brand for many Singapore investors and traders. With the release of its new corporate branding and features, the company aims to emphasise its alignment with its clients' goals, driven by the desire to be a trusted partner - a provider of choice, value, and insight. City Index's new branding celebrates the craft of trading financial markets, pushing boundaries and exploring new markets with confidence. The new corporate look of City Index is now live on its website .

City Index's latest innovation, 'PlayMaker', is designed to allow clients to assess their own trading behaviours as well as the market's, in real time. Available to Singapore traders from today, Playmaker gives clients the ability to minimize their downside risks with good money management rules; set reminders to protect themselves from emotional trades; and track metrics on open trades in real-time in order to stay disciplined.

Alex Howard, Head of APAC City Index, commented:

"Singapore's trading landscape offers myriad options for traders at all levels, but City Index's continued longevity in the market is testament to our focus on building our model around the needs of our clients – whatever level they are trading at. The relaunch of our brand and the introduction of PlayMaker's performance analytics further sharpen our focus on client satisfaction and education, uplifting the City Index brand and positioning it for continued success."

The new investments in City Index's branding and features come at a time when it is benefiting from the deep focus that parent company, StoneX Group, has on the global ecosystem of institutional-grade execution, clearing and settlement services. As a result of StoneX Group's diversified product offering that serves commercial, institutional, payments and retail clients, City Index can focus on building a sustainable, long-term business model where its goals are aligned with those of its clients.

"StoneX holds a long-term view to building and continuously developing its own technology, based on innovation and scale of product offering in an effort to assist our clients achieve their objectives. There is no better example of this than what is available through the City Index platform and service proposition. Providing institutional-grade access to markets is what we do and we are confident that our new City Index offering will provide our clients with the right tools to allow them to succeed," said Greg Kallinikos, StoneX Group's Chief Executive Officer for Asia.

About City Index

City Index is a trading name of StoneX Financial Pte Ltd. It is an award-winning global CFD and Forex Trading provider with 40 years' experience in executing quality trades. City Index currently offers a suite of trading platforms which include Web Trader and MetaTrader 4. Find out more by visiting https://cityindex.com/en-sg/about-us/why-us/

