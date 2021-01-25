CityLand Education (Vietnam) Announces Partnership with VET by EHL

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - Cityland Education (Vietnam) has signed with EHL Advisory Services to become a VET by EHL Licensed Center to train service-minded hospitality professionals ready to thrive in a shifting industry.





Cityland Education (CE) is thrilled to start the year 2021 with an exciting partnership with EHL, the best hospitality school in the world, which confirms our confidence in the tourism potential of Vietnam. By venturing into the education industry, Cityland is not only strengthening its position as a leading Vietnamese group but also fully engaging into its corporate social responsibility policy.





Cityland Education aims at offering the best educational and vocational programs available worldwide to the Vietnamese students and workforce. By bridging the gap between the job market needs and the education space, Cityland Education is looking forward to strengthening local skills, expanding career opportunities and enhancing Vietnamese people's lives.





The VET by EHL program is a blended skills training model based on the Swiss Competency Framework, regarded as one of the best education models in the world. It is characterized by a strong learning outcomes approach and a competence-oriented structure of training content. The curriculum emphasizes practical learning, designed to enable graduates to be work-ready upon completion.





As a VET by EHL Licensed Center, Cityland Education through its Hotel Academy Phu Quoc will offer 4 module-based Professional Diplomas and Certificates to students interested in fast-tracking or upgrading their career in hospitality: Kitchen, Service, Rooms and Hotel Administration.





The flexible program structure targets students and professionals at different levels in their career focusing on the application of skills through real-world learning and internships. All learning content is developed by EHL in Switzerland, encouraging a stimulating and interactive teaching style.





Our collaboration with EHL is a common answer to the current aspiration of the Vietnamese hospitality industry, and the service industry in general, to upgrade the skills of its professional workers and therefore improve our customers' experience while visiting our country.





Our upcoming Hotel Academy Phu Quoc will be the first training center owned by Cityland Education and licensed under the standards of VET by EHL. The Hotel Academy will follow VET by EHL's international requirements in terms of facilities and design and will comprise of more than 10,000sqm available to students. The learning environment will match VET by EHL's blended learning model and consist of:

a 50-room training hotel with 4 meeting rooms

10 full-size classrooms and 16 half-size classrooms

1 ballroom

1 reception

1 IT laboratory

1 demonstration kitchen

4 study rooms

1 print shop and multimedia corner,

1 library

1 bakery and 1 café bar

1 main kitchen





The convenient location of the Hotel Academy Phu Quoc at only a 10-min drive from the international airport provides great accessibility for students and professionals flying in while being close to Long Beach and its numerous hotels and resorts.





Finally, Cityland Education views the current pandemic as an opportunistic time for students and professionals to improve and hone their skills as the travel & tourism industry is redefining its future. As a destination, Vietnam has been blessed with amazing landscapes, rich culture and exquisite cuisine which make us among travellers' top destination choices. We believe that with the right training and the integration of best practices, we will be able to provide an authentic and memorable experience with a whole new level of service.





Statement from VET by EHL





Mr. André Mack, Director & Deputy Senior Managing Director of EHL Advisory Services also shared his vision regarding the upcoming Hotel Academy Phu Quoc" EHL is delighted to partner with Cityland Group to establish the very first VET by EHL center in Vietnam. We believe that this partnership will set up a unique hospitality education community within the region by providing students with an education that upholds the highest international standards and EHL excellence and supports the local hospitality industry development. "

About CityLand

CityLand Investment Company Limited (CityLand) develops and operates a multi-industry business, which places real estate development at core. Our mission is to contribute to the creation of prosperous life for people through inclusive and high-class residences without compromising the quality of the environment. Sustainable and high-quality life for people is our strongest motivation. On a broader scale, we aim to bring sustainable values to the socio-economic development of Vietnam. We envision ourselves to become a trustworthy and leading brand in Vietnam's real estate industry and to enlarge our business scope to international market.





With such dedication and vision, CityLand embraces credibility, quality, integrity, commitment and community value as core values in our business philosophy and relationships with stakeholders. CityLand commits the highest quality on all CityLand branded properties while having strong focus on strategic and successful partnerships, and sustainable employment practices.





Throughout the years, CityLand has successfully developed many real estate projects such as CityLand Riverside, CityLand Garden Hills, CityLand Park Hills and CityLand Center Hills. Following the success we have achieved, we continue to grow and build our ongoing projects such as Forest Bay Phu Quoc, President Park, Dong Mai City...

CityLand has been continuing striving towards success and achieving significant recognitions such as Best Luxury Township Development 2020, Best Luxury Developer Southeast Asia 2018, Top 10 Vietnam's Largest Private Enterprise 2016-2017...

Cityland Education is the education arm of Cityland.





Vision: to contribute to Vietnam's peaceful future, social stability and economic growth by building the capacities of the next generation of Vietnamese students and professionals.





Mission: to offer the best curriculum and trainings available worldwide to our students so they can acquire the right skills to meet the employment market needs.

About EHL Group

EHL Group encompasses a portfolio of specialized business units that deliver hospitality management education and innovation worldwide. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Group includes:





EHL Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893 with over 25,000 alumni worldwide and over 120 nationalities among its students. EHL is the world's first hospitality management school that provides undergraduate and graduate programs at its campuses in Lausanne, Singapore and Chur-Passugg, as well as online learning solutions. The university of applied sciences is ranked n°1 by QS World University Rankings by subject and CEOWorld Magazine, and its gastronomic restaurant is the world's only educational establishment to hold a Michelin Star for two consecutive years.





EHL Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality has been one of the leading hospitality management colleges for hotel specialists for 50 years. The College delivers Swiss-accredited federal diplomas of vocational education and training and of higher education in its 19th century spa-hotel in Chur-Passugg, Graubünden, to Swiss and international students from 20 countries.





EHL Advisory Services is the largest Swiss hospitality advisory company specializing in service culture implementation, business consulting, as well as the development and quality assurance of learning centers. EHL Advisory Services has offices in Lausanne, Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi and has delivered mandates in more than 60 countries over the past 40 years.