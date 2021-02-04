'Citywalk X TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala'

Massive Model and Vintage TOMICA Exhibition Featured

Deluxe Red Packets with Pop-up Art for Redemption

Bringing TOMICA & Japan Scenery Home

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - The miniature motor cars of TOMICA have drawn a cult following spanning all ages, with groupies flocking to the 'TOMICA Expo' in Japan every year. On the occasion of the modeller's 50th anniversary, Citywalk presents the 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala', just in time for a Lunar New Year celebration. The event will delight all car enthusiasts with a massive diorama, Insta-worthy New Year installations and a vintage TOMICA exhibition. For a certain amount of points, S⁺ REWARDS members can redeem a set of 8 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packets, open up to reveal a pop-up scene of Japan against which you can set your TOMICA toy cars. The deluxe red packet set comes with a complimentary TOMICA toy car to delight all fans.







Go Viral with Massive TOMICA Diorama and Vintage Exhibition





Hailed as a gem in the toy car industry, TOMICA enters its 50th year since its first die-cast toy vehicles produced in 1970. The brand is prized for precision model making, from the meticulous realisation of replica parts down to the finishing, making TOMICA a truly collectible toy brand and the annual 'TOMICA Expo', a mecca for fans. From 30th January to 28th February, Citywalk is bringing the 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' to Hong Kong, where local fans can celebrate the toy car virtuoso on home turf. Apart from festive installations, a massive Japanese-style diorama will sprout up at the mall for joyous New Year snaps. Meanwhile, a vintage TOMICA exhibition unravel the brand's 50 years of storied history. To the delight of fans, 3 brand-new TOMICA event cars will stage an exclusive debut at the pop-up store, together with a coveted line-up of 50th anniversary models!

Limited-edition 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' Red Packets Up for Grabs





From 26th January onwards, S⁺ REWARDS members can redeem a set of 8 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packets with 18 points, which open up to reveal a miniature Japanese scene pop-up with lovely props of Maneki-neko (the fortune cat), Takoyaki (the 'octopus ball'), hot spring and TOMICA mascot 'T Kun' --perfect for your own TOMICA diorama as well as New Year home décor. Each set comes with 4 scenes (2 packets per scene) to evoke the joyous vibe of a road trip in Japan. S⁺ REWARDS members can also redeem a deluxe set of 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packets plus a TOMICA toy car with 40 points to ramp up the New Year celebration!





Citywalk X TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala Details





'Citywalk X TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' Date: 30th January -- 28th February 2021 Time: 10am -- 10pm Venue: Event Hall, Citywalk A gala for car enthusiasts packing together Insta-worthy massive diorama and festive installations, alongside the TOMICA 50th Anniversary vintage exhibition. Massive TOMICA Diorama An immersive selfie experience in a festive, Japanese-style scene. Vintage TOMICA Exhibition A collectible array of vintage TOMICA models with a throwback to TOMICA's 50 years of history. Toyeki pop-up store Date: 30th January -- 28th February 2021 Time: 11am -- 9pm Venue: Event Hall, Citywalk To the delight of fans, 3 new models TOMICA event car will make exclusive debut at the pop-up store, alongside a coveted line-up of 50th anniversary models! TOMICA Limited-edition Pop-up Red Packets redemption Redemption period: From 26th January 2021 onwards while stock lasts Redemption hours: From 1pm onwards via S⁺ REWARDS mobile app S⁺ REWARDS members can redeem a set of 8 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packets with 18 points, which open up to reveal a miniature Japanese scene pop-up with lovely props of Maneki-neko, Takoyaki, hot spring and TOMICA mascot 'T Kun' -- perfect for your own TOMICA diorama. Each set comes with 4 Japanese street scenes (2 packets per scene), plus a cash voucher for use at the pop-up store. S⁺ REWARDS members can also redeem a deluxe set of 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packets plus a TOMICA toy car with 40 points, also comes with a pop-up store cash voucher. From 11th January to 28th February, S⁺ REWARDS members who have successfully registered S⁺ REWARDS points with spending at Citywalk, tmtplaza, Olympian City or China Hong Kong City via electronic payment methods can unlock the 'Rewarding Spring' badge to redeem the 'TOMICA 50th Anniversary Gala' red packet set and Deluxe red packet set with less points: - Red packet set: 12 points - Deluxe red packet set: 28 points

About Citywalk

Citywalk is a dining, shopping and entertainment landmark in Tsuen Wan that taps into the innovative architectural concept where nature meets lifestyle. As Hong Kong's first 'Green Shopping Mall', Citywalk was rated Platinum by the Hong Kong BEAM Society thanks to its layout plan that comprises the 40,00-sq ft Citywalk Piazza and 7,000-sq ft Vertical Garden, making up a green space that occupies over 30% of its total outdoor areas in celebration of the harmonious co-existence of nature and shopping. Easily accessible with a potpourri of almost 200 merchants ranging from fashion and accessories, beauty and cosmetics to home appliances and electronic gadgets, and from lifestyle and trendy goodies to international dining and entertainment options, Citywalk offers a one-stop shopping experience nowhere else to be found.





About S⁺ REWARDS

Developed by Sino Group as Hong Kong's first multi-mall socialised interactive reward programme, S+ REWARDS is a fun new way to enjoy rewarding shopping at four Sino Malls -- tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk and China Hong Kong City -- in its first instalment. The letter 'S' in the name, with its connotations of 'Sino Malls', 'Social' and 'Spending Rewards', suggests an experience that goes beyond ordinary loyalty programme to engage members on a socialising platform. The first phase of the programme offers access to an endless flow of fabulous prizes and offers, redeemable with accumulative points collected on the dedicated S⁺ REWARDS mobile app by spending at 750 participating merchants in Sino Malls. Through the S+ REWARDS mobile app, available for free download, members can share shopping tips, special milestones and great deals with friends. In addition, members can have fun earning badges from regular activities and games. Each badge unlocks exclusive festive offers and limited rewards.



