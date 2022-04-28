CJ 4DPLEX, Major Cineplex To Open First ScreenX PLF in Thailand

Longtime Partners Introduced 4DX, ScreenX Concept to Thailand

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies and Major Cineplex, the largest cinema chain in Thailand, announced today they have signed an agreement to open the first ScreenX PLF auditorium at Major's multiplex at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand. The new ScreenX PLF auditorium will have 336 seats and 20-meter-wide screen, the largest ScreenX in the country. The announcement was made during the 2022 CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas.



Pictured left to right: Vichaya Poolvaraluk, Vice President, Major Group Cineplex / Khun Vicha Poolvaraluck, Chairman & CEO, Major Group Cineplex / JongRyul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX / Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX Korea (PRNewsFoto/CJ 4DPLEX)

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. This is the second ScreenX theater in the Major Cineplex network. The first ScreenX launched in 2015 at the Major's Quartier Cineart location.

Major Cineplex has more than 177 locations with 828 screens in Thailand and abroad.

"Major Cineplex has been a great partner in exhibition, as we first brought the 4DX concept to Thailand over a decade ago and are following that success by expanding the ScreenX experience," said JongRyul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We are looking forward to our continued partnership and additional ScreenX PLF locations opening in the near future."

"We are continuing to see excitement around the world for the immersive 270 degree experience ScreenX brings moviegoers and Thailand is no exception," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX Korea. "We are excited for moviegoers to experience the new ScreenX PLF concept at the Siam Paragon location with our amazing upcoming slate of content that will be seen throughout this summer and beyond."

CJ 4DPLEX and Major Cineplex have been long time partners, collaborating initially in 2011 when the two companies introduced the 4DX theatre to Thailand. There are now 10 4DX locations across Thailand in Siam Paragon, Ratchayothin, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Central Westgate, Promenade, Central Festival Eastville, Korat, Mega Bangna and Icon Siam).

ABOUT MAJOR CINEPLEX

Major Cineplex Group was established as a stand-alone cinema Entertainment Complex in Thailand in 1995. Currently, Major Cineplex Group holds approximately 70% of the market share and is the largest cinema in the market in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. Customers have been experiencing innovative technology such as ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, LED Screen and Kids Cinema for the first time at Major Cineplex.

Major Cineplex Group has been operating the movie theater business while continuously accumulating trustworthiness for decades. Rapidly growing, the company was able to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2002. Besides the movie theater business, M Pictures Entertainment Public Company Limited was founded as a subsidiary of Major Cineplex Group, is also the largest movies production company in the country by market share. M Pictures Entertainment Public Company Limited pushes Thai film production industry into international level and is able to expand the market abroad while enhancing the country's film production industry.

The movie theaters under Major Cineplex Group focus on serving customers at all levels. It is the first and the only cinema in Thailand that brings the world's most advanced technology with variety of services such as the projection system ScreenX, 4DX, Real D, 2D, 3D and IMAX.

Another distinguished feature of Major Cineplex cinema its decoration. The theaters were embellished with beautiful, luxurious, modern themes in different styles for each branch. In terms of tools and equipment Major movie theaters Cineplex all branches have installed a large movie projection screen, Mega Screen, with is the widest screen within the cinema. This allows viewers to see clearly in every seating position.

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 372 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 776 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 697 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.