CK Asset Holdings Unveils Perfect Ten: A New Icon in District 10

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CK Asset Holdings (CK Asset) announced today that Perfect Ten will be launched for sale on 19 December 2021. The freehold development sits on a generous plot of about 104,531 sq ft. At 24-storeys high, it is set to become a residential icon, and the tallest new development on Bukit Timah Road.



A perspective shot of Perfect Ten

"Given the pent-up demand for new freehold high-rise developments along this stretch of Bukit Timah, we are confident that Perfect Ten will thrive in Singapore's luxury property landscape, and will appeal to buyers not just from its prime location, but also the state-of-the-art architecture design and finishing," said Mr Francis Wong, Director of Property Enterprises Development (Singapore), a member of the CK Asset.

There will be 230 units – 2-bedroom units ranging 753 - 797 sq ft, and 3-bedroom units ranging 1,227 - 1,281 sq ft. The indicative price range for 2-bedroom units is from approximately S$2.5M on low floors to S$2.9M on high floors. For 3-bedroom units, the indicative price range is from approximately SGD$3.9M on low floors to S$4.4M on high floors.

Designed by world-renowned DP Architects, Perfect Ten was inspired by the Japanese concept, Ma. The towers were precisely angled to offer privacy and unimpeded views of the surroundings. Other highlights include the 100-metre generous setback from the main road leading to the 5-metre height grand drop-off, 50-metre infinity pool, private all-glass "crystal sky" elevator, and the roof garden offering views of the city.

Perfect Ten is within 1km from reputable primary schools: Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Singapore Chinese Girls' School. This is especially significant, with 20 additional places for Phase 2C in the updated P1 Registration Framework, to help more children be placed in schools near their homes.

Mr Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia Pte Ltd, shared, "The luxury segment continued its hot streak in 3Q in 2021 with an estimated 110 luxury non-landed homes worth close to $1 billion transacted. The upcoming notable new launches in Perfect Ten's vicinity are leasehold, making Perfect Ten a very good opportunity for buyers to own a freehold property."

Perfect Ten's sales gallery opens on 8 December. It is located at 321 Bukit Timah Road, and open daily from 9am – 7.45pm. Viewing is by appointment only, and can be scheduled via 6297 0111 or www.perfect-ten.com.sg.