C.K. McWhorter Cancels J.P. Morgan Communications, Citing Lack of Inclusivity in Minority Banking Initiatives

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After careful consideration and thorough evaluation, C.K. McWhorter, esteemed entrepreneur and financier, announces the cessation of discussions with JP Morgan Chase & Co. The decision stems from a stark observation of the bank's inadequate commitment to fostering inclusivity in minority banking, particularly in facilitating Leveraged Buyouts (LBOs) and supporting Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for underrepresented entrepreneurs.



McWhorter, renowned for his historic journey as a minority leader in luxury finance, responded to communications from J.P. Morgan executive director August 26, 2021 with the hope of forging a partnership that aligns with his vision of advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the financial sector. However, upon closer examination of JP Morgan's lending practices and track record, McWhorter encountered disconcerting disparities in their support for minority-owned businesses, particularly in the realm of LBOs and IPOs.

Statistics reveal a glaring disparity in JP Morgan's lending practices, with a significant underrepresentation of minority entrepreneurs in their portfolio of LBOs and IPOs. Despite the growing prominence of minority-led ventures in the business landscape, JP Morgan's lending initiatives fail to reflect the diversity and inclusivity necessary for equitable economic growth and opportunity.

As a staunch advocate for social governance and economic empowerment, McWhorter believes that the financial sector has a pivotal role to play in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. By channeling investments into minority-owned businesses and providing equitable access to capital for entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities, banks like JP Morgan have the opportunity to drive positive social change and economic prosperity.

Regrettably, JP Morgan's demonstrated lack of inclusivity and support for minority banking initiatives falls short of the standards set forth by McWhorter's mission to create a more equitable and inclusive financial landscape. As such, McWhorter has chosen to discontinue discussions with JP Morgan and seeks alternative partnerships with banks that demonstrate a genuine commitment to fostering diversity and supporting minority entrepreneurs in their pursuit of financial success.

Moving forward, McWhorter remains steadfast in his commitment to advancing ESG principles in luxury finance and investment. He looks forward to forging partnerships with institutions that share his vision of creating a more equitable and inclusive financial ecosystem, one that empowers minority entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed on their journey towards financial independence and prosperity which will promote growth for all races within America and Globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84b06498-e287-4309-b522-03cde8f46242

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Tyler Wells VP Public Relations tylerwells@mcwhorter.foundation