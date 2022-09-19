CK Power Public Company Limited Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022 for 'Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community' under Social Empowerment Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 is pleased to honor 72 exemplary award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. The award recipients were selected through a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterions of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability.

CK Power Public Company Limited's Award-Winning CSR Initiative

CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower) is one of the region's largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints. The company engages in the production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 13 power plants. The company's 'Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community' project received the award under the Social Empowerment category.

The project is CKPower's principal CSR initiative for a sustainable community that has been running continuously since 2016. The project's objective is to empower communities with the company's potential in renewable energy and engineering to give children around its power plants and the remote areas in Thailand and the Lao PDR a better quality of life through access to clean energy and essential utilities.

The Hinghoi Project initiatives were implemented through CKPower's strategy to create value for society through the 4 core strategies of "Competency, Co-Creation, Cooperation, Connection". The project's goal is to create awareness, engagement, and social responsibility among its employees. Moreover, the company hopes to build a giver DNA in its people as well as build relationships with employees at all levels of the organization, communities and network partners in a sustainable way.

Throughout the six-year span of the Hinghoi Project, it has alleviated the issue of scarcity in the communities and society through innovations in engineering that exemplifies the company's capacity as a provider of clean energy. It has successfully built 40 public infrastructures for communities and society, given access to necessities to 1,676 children and youths, and facilitated cross-sector cooperation between 779 of its employees, 8 local communities, and 16 of its partnering networks in terms of project development. The company has also fostered generational sustainability by building 7 learning centers where communities can learn more about renewable energy. Additionally, the Hinghoi Project has achieved 11 Sustainable Development Goals in compliance with global sustainable development principles. The continuous works of the Hinghoi Project since its advent can encourage the younger generations to carry on the development of clean energy for the sake of the communities and society and future generations. The goal for the Hinghoi Project to sustainably strengthen and empower society in 2026 is to have 90 public facilities in service, reach out to 6,200 children and youth, engage 1,279 employees and 13 communities, and build 26 partnerships and networks as well as 12 learning centers for renewable energy. This reiterates CKPower's devotion to run the business on the basis of sustainability. All of these demonstrate that sustainability is at the heart of CKPower's corporate drive.

The company will continue to support Thailand's national policy to reduce its carbon footprint in the long-term fight against global warming and to improve people's quality of life. It will bring CKPower's competency in clean energy to enrich remote communities and the surrounding areas of CKPower's power plants. CKPower Renewable Electricity for Sustainable Future.

