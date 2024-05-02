Claim the community: Localised strategies for Australian digital marketers in 2024

Localised marketing is a controversial topic amongst advertising experts. However, as the competition for consumer engagement continues to increase, marketers cannot ignore the opportunities ‘localisation’ offers in resonating with their audiences. Zib Digital shares practical strategies to ‘claim the community’ and encourage brand loyalty.

It is widely known amongst experts that ‘local’ digital marketing can be a powerful part of any marketing campaign. It involves targeting audiences within a certain radius, which is most commonly used by brick-and-mortar establishments. However, by reaching nearby consumers in a digital sense, business owners can advertise to those most likely to visit their online shop or engage in their services or products.

Zib Digital, a Melbourne-based SEO agency, has spent time understanding the intricacies of their clients' local communities, using this same model to craft effective tailored digital campaigns.

One of the most influential tools for local marketing is geo-targeting, which can include radius targeting for Google My Business accounts. By applying effective bid strategies amongst users searching for specific services within a certain location, businesses can improve their ranking and visibility.

Strategically geo-targeting paid ads can also go a long way, ensuring that ads are only invested in when they pop up for consumers within the target area.

Zib Digital often highlights the importance of customised campaigns, Rochelle Jones - Head of Content “Each region within Australia is different, so of course it is not one size fits all amongst our regional clients. By leveraging data analytics alongside extensive market research, we can unearth valuable insights into consumer behaviour and create hyper-targeted campaigns that resonate with our clients communities.”

Another important consideration is to localise the client’s digital touchpoints, including their websites and social platforms, which can be done through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). As an SEO expert, Zib Digital helps their Melbourne clients source the top keywords for their business to target local consumers.

By ensuring the website and social media copy is well written, combining technical SEO elements with compelling authoritative content, the client will see some highly useful search engine ranking signals. Meanwhile, through seamlessly (and more importantly subtly) injecting location references within the copy, Zib can help increase local visibility and ensure that the required demographics are being targeted.

As Australian digital marketers venture into 2024, the mantra should be clear: claim the community and success will follow. With strong localised strategies in mind, brands can create genuine connections, inspire brand loyalty and make a lasting imprint on their local audiences.

To find out more about search engine optimisation services in Melbourne, contact Zib Digital today.





About the company: Zib Digital is a premier digital marketing agency in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in SEO, online strategy, pay-per-click advertising and social media marketing. With a proven track record of helping businesses achieve their online goals, Zib Digital is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients.

