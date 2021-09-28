Clanity Announces Plans To Launch Their Blockchain Rewards Program

Blockchain-driven rewards program, Clanity, set to launch their rewards and community engagement program to help bridge the gap between businesses and their customers

The team at Clanity is staying true to their goal of leveraging blockchain to connect businesses with their customers as the company reveals plans to launch their rewards program. In a related development, the company has announced plans to officially go live by the end of 2021, with the referral program already being tested.

There has been a steady increase in the demand for reward programs in different parts of the world, with businesses across industries looking to improve customer engagement and brand awareness. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global loyalty management market size is expected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2020 to $15.5 billion by 2025. Despite the amazing figures from the industry, many of the available products do not effectively address the concerns of businesses and their customers in terms of comprehensiveness and user-friendliness. However, Clanity is looking to change this narrative with the launch of the revolutionary blockchain rewards program.

Clanity aims to build a self-sustaining community across the globe, connecting businesses with their customers through blockchain rewards and community engagement. This will massively help bring foot traffic to existing brick and mortar businesses by rewarding customers. It is the first-of-its-kind blockchain technology that attempts to simplify and efficiently reward a large number of individuals who contribute to local businesses worldwide with a universal utility token.

The Clanity ecosystem includes the CLANwallet, CLANbuzz, CLANswap, DataCLAN, and PayCLAN. There is also the CLAN token, a Cardano native token with a total fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, harnessing the technological power of Cardano. Clanity plans to use the AtalaPrism to support the Cardano Ecosystem for their data infrastructure. The platform will have a user-friendly design and offers scalability and quick transaction time, minimal transaction fees, trust and transparency, and state-of-the-art security.

Clanity has already started to catch the attention of the world, partnering with notable names such as Gresham International and MLabs.

