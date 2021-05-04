ClapperTime Launches on Kickstarter

'Death clock' that counts down your life to the seconds to get you motivated and get things done in life. They have collaborated with PurelyIdea to help bring their product to a wider audience and increase pledges for the duration of the campaign.

About ClapperTime

A group of creators who proclaimed ourselves as free-thinking life-aficionados, decided to take the initiative to create something to remind ourselves of the precious value of life.

That’s where ClapperTime is born. It's a desk clock that counts your life to the exact second to the years left to live your life. It can be used as a source of motivation and an anti-procrastination device.

ClapperTime not only counts down your life to ‘’ death day ‘’, it also can remind you of your birthday or even anniversary by counting up the clock. It’s the product that gives you a better perspective of life and releases you from fear, to truly live a meaningful life!

ClapperTime is not a morbid product as many people have said. Death is inevitable, instead of being locked up by the fear of it. You can understand it as something that everyone has to go through and instead live every best second of the life that we are given.

ClapperTime is also designed minimalistically to mimic the look of a Hollywood director's clapboard. It is to emulate and remind us to be the director of our life and take charge to be the best version of ourselves. It’s literally the best conversational piece with your friends.

Pricing and Availability

ClapperTime is available to back now on Kickstarter. They are hoping to see an increase in pledges with the help of PurelyIdea and ClapperTime team. After the campaign ends, ClapperTime will be set to manufacture and ship to all supporting backers by August 2021. It starts at SGD119 / USD 88 for one complete package, including the customization.

To learn more about ClapperTime or to back the campaign, visit their page here.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/purelyidea/clappertime-life-and-death-clock

