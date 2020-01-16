ClarionDoor Adds Jason Routson as New Director of Sales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor, a proven provider of enterprise-class digital insurance software, is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Routson to the team as the company’s new Director of Sales.

With a career in insurance which spans more than 20 years, Routson has experience in both the carrier and distribution channel segments of the industry.  Most recently, he was the senior director of sales for S&P Global Market Intelligence, overseeing sales of the company’s business intelligence (BI) software solution to both banking and insurance customers. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Routson was the director of sales and account management for Vertafore, where he oversaw strategic sales operations and was responsible for millions of dollars in revenue and providing customer service in recruiting and maintaining client relations.

“There is an ongoing and increasing need for modernization of people, process, and technology in the insurance space,” said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor. “ClarionDoor is focused on helping our clients achieve speed to market as an end result of those modernization initiatives, and Jason’s experience allows him to understand the problems facing each segment of the industry and to visualize how our products can be applied to reach a solution. We are looking forward to his contributions to the team.”

ClarionDoor provides API-first solutions that solve real industry problems with a focus on product innovation, sales, and distribution, enabling property and casualty (P&C) organizations to improve speed to market for insurance and reinsurance products. This addition to ClarionDoor’s deep bench of insurance experts further enhances the company’s ability to deliver solutions which enable clients to enhance customer experience, optimize new and existing distribution channels, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for a stronger competitive advantage.

“ClarionDoor offers an exciting opportunity to put my skillset to use supporting ‘The ClarionDoor Experience,’” said Routson. “There is nothing more important than the way you treat people in business as well as in your personal life. I’ve found that the combination of energy, passion, and persistence can allow you to find ways to surmount the ‘no’s’ that life and business place in your way.”

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor, at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com, or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com.

About ClarionDoor
ClarionDoor delivers enterprise-class software with a focus on product innovation, sales, and distribution. ClarionDoor’s cloud-native, API-First solutions enable MGAs, brokers, and carriers to automate change for any product in any geography and has delivered millions of real-time quotes to over 40 organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit clariondoor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5a09f3c-4c86-4a44-abf8-767b64ba2223

