Claritas HealthTech acquires Integrated Health Ventures an emerging markets teleradiology platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. (“Claritas”), is acquiring Integrated Health Ventures Pte Ltd (IHV) in Singapore and its associated company in India. IHV has an extensive network of hundreds of hospital and diagnostic center clients for their proprietary teleradiology platform in several developing regions including India, Africa and SouthEast Asia.



CMIE healthcare platform from IHV is a well architected teleradiology platform with several use cases in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine. This includes a patented lossless image compression algorithm (Adaptive Binary Optimization, “ABO” ), which allows for advanced AES 256 bit encryption on all types of images. This is combined with an enterprise grade software image router, Data Optimiser (DO), which manages multiple archives of clinical images within hospital networks and the internet, with smart routing ability and automation. The web capabilities include a multi center worklist solution, with zero footprint viewer and report generation, which has been lightweight and effective across low bandwidth environments with a wide geographical footprint.

“We have seen consistent growth with a clearly expanding industry in teleradiology. With this strategic merger, we have the opportunity to add the advanced image enhancement, deep learning and diagnostic AI capabilities to add value to our clients.” mentions Anand Thyagarajan, Founder and CEO of IHV.

Claritas has been working on a complimentary platform to add value to radiology centers with an easy booking solution for physicians to send imaging requests to these centers and gain access to images and reports with a web and mobile friendly viewer. Together with IHV’s platform, the overall solution will be promoted as tRAD. The scalable, end to end medical imaging offering also leverages google health api for interoperability with hospital platforms.

“Having worked with both teams in IHV and Claritas, I am confident we will have a slew of combined products that will delight our provider clients with a robust and yet affordable solution to extend clinical images at their fingertips, for effective diagnosis.” adds Dr Vas Metupalle, CIO of Claritas.

For more information on Claritas HealthTech, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

For more information on IHV, please visit www.integratedhealthventures.com

About Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd.

Claritas is incorporated and headquartered in Singapore. Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

About Integrated Health Ventures Pte. Ltd (IHV)

IHV is headquartered in Singapore, with a development center in Chennai, India. For over a decade, the company has provided teleradiology platforms with low bandwidth optimised and secure clinical systems for hundreds of hospitals and radiology centers globally.

