Claritas HealthTech Expands Global Presence with India Operations Focusing on Medical Image Enhancement and AI Assisted Diagnostic Tools

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical image enhancement and AI assisted diagnostic tools to aid and optimize the diagnostic workflow of clinicians, announces today it has selected Bengaluru in Karnataka as its base for its Indian business headquarters.



With an established presence in Singapore and a successful entry into the UK market, Claritas has selected Bengaluru as its base for India, to meet the vast and rapidly growing medical diagnostic requirements of the country. Mr. Chetan Baxi, Co-founder, and Director of Claritas, commented, “In the last two quarters this year, we have had strong demand from India for our technology that aids clinicians to interpret medical images with greater accuracy and efficiency. To meet this demand, and given the favourable market conditions, we have opted to establish an India unit dedicated to serving the Indian market. We expect these operations to commence by January 2023.”

As part of its global deployment initiative, Claritas will introduce its suite of products, including, iRAD™ for radiology image enhancement, iPET™ for PET and PET-CT/MRI accelerated acquisition and enhancement, and its suite of AI diagnostic tools, to meet the demand from the Indian health sector.

Mr. Baxi added, "India holds significant demand in-country for our products that improve diagnostic workflow without increasing capital or operating costs. Claritas enables customers to significantly improve patient care while improving productivity of their imaging and diagnostic departments."

About Claritas HealthTech

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products including iRAD and iPET are fully compliant with HIPPA and GDPR requirements.

