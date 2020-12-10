Claritas HealthTech eyes rapid APAC expansion with hiring of Managing Director

KEY POINTS



Claritas HealthTech has brought on former Fullerton Healthcare exec and Radlink Managing Director, Royston Lek to drive the commercial expansion of its APAC business.

The timing coincides with its recent regional radiology tech platform acquisition and its unique image enhancement algorithms showing rapid adoption

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. (“Claritas”), has announced the joining of its leadership team by a senior healthcare professional, Royston Lek as Managing Director for APAC.

Royston Lek comes with a deep industry and regional experience with recent stints in China for Columbia China and Urgo Medical. Prior to this, he was a senior executive in Fullerton Healthcare in Singapore and as part of this, also the Managing Director for its radiology subsidiary, Radlink Asia, the largest network of privately-run medical imaging centers in Singapore. During his leadership, Radlink successfully completed and integrated several strategic bolt-on acquisitions in teleradiology and diagnostic imaging businesses, and strengthened its radiopharmaceutical and molecular imaging businesses with the forging of key partnerships

Claritas HealthTech, which has a full cycle enterprise radiology platform including innovative new image enhancement algorithms and developed AI tools for early accurate diagnosis of medical images, has recently announced the acquisition of a radiology technology and teleradiology network which has a wide install base of over 200 locations. Devika Dutt, Co-Founder and COO for Claritas, said, “We have seen keen interest in the adoption of our radiology platform and feel it's the right time to expand our leadership team to bring a proven professional across the Asia Pacific region to create the partnership and distribution network for our innovative radiology technology products.”

“Having worked extensively across both radiology as well as healthcare service providers throughout Asia Pacific, Claritas’s value proposition lies in its unique ability to integrate and scale up its proprietary image enhancement software for radiology and a suit of superior AI diagnostic tools across a diverse healthcare ecosystem, with many of those stakeholders having to adopt and deploy digital technology especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” comments Royston Lek.

For more information on Claritas HealthTech, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

About Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd.

Claritas is incorporated and headquartered in Singapore. Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

