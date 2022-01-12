Claritas HealthTech Receives FDA Clearance for Claritas iPET™ Software Solution for Improving Quality and Efficiency of PET scans

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in innovative deep-learning and advanced image enhancement to improve the quality and efficiency of medical imaging and AI assisted diagnosis, announces today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Claritas iPET™. Claritas iPET is an image processing software that implements a powerful algorithm-based solution to enhance the quality of PET scans by denoising, sharpening organ boundaries and achieving super-resolution. PET scans can be further improved to provide additional details by using an overlay of an MRI or CT image of the same region. The iPET enhancement capability is significant as it can reduce scan times by up to 80% while yielding similar image quality as captured under standard duration.



“While Claritas iPET enhances PET scans captured under standard duration and provides improved visibility of details previously obscured by noise, the degree of enhancement is particularly significant for reduced duration scans and scans using reduced contrast agent,” said Dr. Laszlo Neumann, Head of Research and Development, at Claritas HealthTech. He added, “We are very pleased to receive the FDA 510(k) clearance for Claritas iPET as the software can be used to enhance PET and PET-CT/MRI scans and substantially reduce scan duration times improving patient experience and increasing hospital and imaging centre efficiency.”

Claritas iPET works with all types of radionuclides and can be easily integrated into existing systems. The provision of adjustable parameters with iPET, enables physicians to calibrate the elements of enhancement as required, while comparing the original (raw) scan with the enhanced scan. Hospitals and imaging centres can enhance images from accelerated scans increasing scan throughput and profitability, while providing a much-improved patient experience.

About Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd.

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

All Claritas products including iPET are fully compliant with HIPPA and GDPR requirements.

For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

