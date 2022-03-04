Clark Newhall Scholarship for Healthcare Policy Innovators: Bringing Aid to Future Healthcare Professionals

The Retired Physician Clark Newhall Provides Scholarship Funding For the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals

Choosing to take the path to become a professional in the field of medicine and healthcare allows you to live a life filled with a unique sense of self-fulfillment. Becoming a healthcare professional like Clark Newhall allows you the opportunity to not only help yourself but also help others with the things you can learn and practice. The medical profession continues to stand as one of the most desired university courses that many students consider taking as the job pays considerably well. However, studying any medical course is no easy feat as you have to constantly challenge yourself to learn new things as well as endure sleepless nights as you study for your exams.

Despite the daunting prospects a course in medicine and healthcare presents, this is not the common cause why many students forgo taking the course or stop and drop out midway. One of the most common reasons why students forgo university or suddenly stop attending it is the financial responsibility that comes with attending a university. With the rising quality of education, the costs to study in universities grows. Taking up a course in medicine and healthcare isn’t cheap as most of the courses easily become one of the most expensive ones to take.

Anyone can imagine having to deal with life’s struggles without a stable source of income. The struggles one has to face can easily increase tenfold when they have to be burdened by additional responsibilities such as academics. Not everyone has the finances to get over the financial hurdle a course in medicine and healthcare will present which usually ends up with them having no choice but to leave or not take the profession at all. This sad reality serves as the fuel to Clark Newhall, a former physician and attorney, who not only understands the struggles a student has to overcome with studying medicine but is also willing to extend a helping hand through his scholarship program for healthcare students.

Having spent 30 years working in his field of specialty, Mr. Newhall knows the struggles any medical student might be going through right now. He also understands the costs one has to overcome to study medicine. These two reasons serve as the driving force of his scholarship program where are a lucky student, through an essay about how to make healthcare better and cheaper in the USA, will receive financial aid that will go towards their education. Mr. Newhall’s hopes that through this scholarship he can become the foundation for future healthcare professional. For all the details on how to apply, visit the official Clark Newhall Scholarship website.

