CLAUDE, The Indonesian-Based Label Taking Over Singapore with Its First Store!

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The store people have been impatiently waiting has finally arrived. The go-to IT fashion brand, Claude, has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore on July 29th, 2022.



Claude Squad International - Singapore Gathering From left top to right:Olivia Lazuardy, Audrey Lim, Francesca Tan, Jamie Tan, Charlence Chew, Charlene Su, Kelly Tan, Boonki, Lindsay, Eileen Mak, Sheena Phua, Charmaine, Jemi, Esther, Diamerlyn, Dione, Megan Chia, Valniceyek, Cher, Audrey, Gladys NG, Hailey Teo, Charmaine Li, Christie Johana, Kylie, Sherrine, Sabrina, Siew Yong, Valerie Alyson, Shu Shuang, Clarice Wong, See Min, Katie Kate Yong, Jodi Tan, Charlotte Lum, Beixin, and Melissa C. Koh



Claude Grand Opening Ceremony From left to right:Nellie Lim, Olivia Lazuardy, Melissa C. Koh, Savina Chow, Christie Johana, Tommy Budihardjo, Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw, Jamie Chua, Christie Johana, Tommy Budihardjo, and Andrea Chong



Claude Singapore Store, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, #B1-15

As it always go with Claude, they celebrated the grand opening of their 1600sqft store with flair and much grandiose. Hosted by Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw and accompanied by plenty of familiar faces and icons in the fashion and lifestyle industry from Andrea Chong, Melissa C. Koh, Nellie Lim, and Savina Chow. The famous Singapore socialite, Jamie Chua, also attended wearing Claude special Singapore collection, The Wildflower.

"We have been receiving a lot of love from Singapore over the years," said Christie Johana as the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Claude. "It is definitely the right step for us to finally open our first international store in our amazing and beautiful neighbour, Singapore."

Curved outlines, flora installation, and a splash of lilac and mint green definitely screams Claude. The Indonesian label known for its elegant dresses, pleated pieces, and its modern Gen-Z sub-brand Everyday definitely stole the show with its beautiful store. "The goal is to create an experience for everyone while touring the store and feel comfortable, relax and unwind in the massive lounge room, and taking pictures on many of the spots.", the Creative Director said.

This community focused brand also arranged its first ever international Claude Squad event at SPRMRKT, Dempsey Hill, just a day before the grand opening event. "One of our most important mission is to connect people who have passion for fashion, and we love to do it by hosting a gathering with our beloved Claude Squad!", stated Christie.

Some of people's favourite fashion stars and fanatics were also seen during the gathering, from Iman Fandi, Hailey Teo, and so much more. To add the excitement, consumers can see all of them rocking Claude's Singapore special collection that will be available in store, while posing in front of their beautiful garden backdrop and iconic #ClaudeSquad signage.

With the opening of the store, The Wildflower collection is exclusively available offline before their official launch on Claude's website on August 1st, 2022 and August 8th, 2022. Pieces vary from original prints, pleated items, and their novel knitted pieces.