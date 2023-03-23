Cleaning Industry Innovator Cleanomic (TM) Launches Dehydrated Detergent to Help Curb US Plastic & Water Waste

Cleanomic introduces Earthwash, a revolutionary, ‘nano-dehydrated’ laundry detergent solution designed to clean clothes using plant-based ingredients, without harsh chemicals, and with less water waste and polluting plastic.

Every year, Americans use over a billion plastic laundry detergent jugs, many of which don’t get recycled and can wind up polluting our oceans and landfills for centuries1. Through Earthwash, Cleanomic aims to help address this problem.





Earthwash laundry sheets are lightweight, dehydrated detergent strips that dissolve in water in seconds. Each sheet provides the same cleaning power as a cup of liquid detergent, so it generates less plastic waste than traditional detergent for the same load of laundry.

Customers say these added benefits make Earthwash laundry sheets worth the switch:

Each premeasured strip cleans 1 load of laundry — it’s simple and convenient so it takes guesswork, pouring, and measuring out of the picture

Safer to use in the laundry room since there’s no lifting, pouring, or the risk of spilling slippery liquid on the floor

Easily add more strips for bigger laundry loads

No harsh chemicals so it’s ideal for sensitive skin

Works great for handwashing while being 100% machine wash-friendly (top-loaders, front-loaders, HE-washing machines, industrial laundromat machines, and even coin-operated washers in apartment laundry rooms)

It’s compact so it saves cabinet space and is great for travel

Choose between Scent-Free and Ocean Breeze



Earthwash has received countless rave reviews since it launched, with customers praising its effectiveness and eco-friendly reduced-plastic packaging. “I absolutely love this product. It cleans just as well if not better than the liquid laundry detergent and it makes your clothes smell nice and clean…” Heidi N. says.



Amazon customer legalshelly says Earthwash “got old stains out of a shirt that had been washed previously several times. The scent is so clean and fresh.” She even recommended Earthwash to a neighbor who “now loves it too. Plus no more big, plastic jugs to pollute the oceans.”

Customers who want to help combat plastic pollution without changing their laundry routine can order Earthwash from cleanomic.com or from Cleanomic’s Amazon store.

About Us: About Cleanomic Cleanomic is an American company whose goal is to develop household alternatives that are better for both customer and the planet without changing routines or sacrificing convenience. Many traditional household products are chockfull of harsh chemicals or make too much waste. To fight this, Cleanomic has pledged to use plant-derived, compostable, reusable, refillable, and otherwise planet-friendly packaging and ingredients in its products.

