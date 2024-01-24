CleanMade reveals expert strategies to combat summer ant invasions

Throughout summer, ant invasions become a common woe. CleanMade offers expert tips for controlling these pesky intruders, from storing food in airtight containers to using natural repellents like lemon and vinegar.

Ants may be tiny but their presence in a home can be a colossal nuisance. As summer rolls on, so does the boom time for ants, flourishing with a little bit of rain that prompts them to invade homes in search of food and water. Offering the best pest control in Melbourne, CleanMade offers expert tips to help keep those pesky ants at bay.

Even the cleanest houses can fall victim to ant invasions, particularly in areas like toilets and bathrooms. Ants are attracted to two things: food and water. To tackle this issue, CleanMade recommends simple yet effective strategies to minimise ant infestations.

One of the primary attractions for ants is sugary and fatty foods. To deter them, CleanMade suggests storing syrups, sugars and other ant attracting items in airtight containers or the fridge. Creating a water moat around pet food bowls acts as a barrier, preventing ants from reaching the food source.

Leverage the ants' aversion to acidity by cleaning surfaces with lemon or vinegar, says CleanMade. Ants leave a chemical trail to guide others to food or water sources, so wiping away these trails disrupts their communication.

Discovering and sealing entry points is crucial to easing ant problems. Chalky substances like actual chalk, baby powder or baking powder act as effective barriers. According to CleanMade, drawing a line of powder can deter ants from entering your home.

While these home remedies can help manage ant invasions, the ultimate solution lies in eliminating the nests. CleanMade recommends a mixture of borax with sugar or syrups as a natural alternative to commercial baits and chemicals. Ants carry this mixture back to the nest, where the borax effectively eradicates them.

For outdoor nests, pouring boiling water can be a viable option, although it might not penetrate deeply into large nests. CleanMade cautions that nests can harbour tens of thousands of ants, with multiple nests potentially complicating the situation.

While DIY methods can offer temporary relief, persistent ant problems often lead homeowners to seek professional help. Specialising in pest control in Melbourne, CleanMade is equipped with the expertise and resources to address ant invasions effectively.

For more information on pest control services and to book a pest inspection in Melbourne, contact CleanMade.





