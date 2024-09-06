Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services Announce Recent Name Change

—

Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services, a premier house cleaning and maid service in Boston, is happy to announce its recent name change from Cleanzen Cleaning Services to Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services. This new name highlights the leading cleaning platform’s focus on serving the Boston area while continuing to provide the same great service.

With over 70,000 house cleanings completed, availability 7-days a week and a full suite of cleaning services available, such as recurring maid service, housekeeping, regular house cleaning, deep cleaning service, same-day cleanings, commercial cleaning, apartment cleaning, and move-in and move-out cleanings, Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services has earned an impressive reputation as the premier house cleaning and maid service in Boston.

“Cleanzen is made up of friendly home cleaning professionals that go the extra mile to provide QUALITY house cleaning service every time! We understand the importance of a clean and happy home,” said a spokesperson for Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services. “We are here to help you achieve that. You can expect from us a transparent and seamless experience from start to finish. A simple booking is the first step you need to take before Cleanzen comes in and WOWS you with spotless Cleaning Services Boston, excellent customer service, and friendly cleaners!”

Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services caters its cleanings to each individual client’s unique needs to provide them with the most efficient and detail-oriented cleaning possible. Every member of the cleaning team is rigorously vetted and undergoes careful screening processes, multiple interviews, and tests to handpick the best cleaners around.

Prioritizing instant online booking, exceptional customer service, and a money-back guarantee, Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services handles all the dirty work and provides a range of high-quality services in Boston, Massachusetts, including:

Maid Services Boston: The professional Maid Services Boston by Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services is based on a client’s unique needs and schedule but includes thorough removal of dust from your furniture and ornaments, vacuuming and mopping of floors to remove dirt and stains; deep cleaning of bathrooms and kitchens; among other household chores such as tidying up, straightening out cushions and making up beds.

Move-Out Cleaning Services: The top cleaning platform’s move-out cleaning services are essential for landlords who need to prepare a home for their next tenant and for residents who vacate the property by ensuring every inch of the property is left as immaculate as possible.

House Cleaning Boston: Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services high-quality House Cleaning Boston provides a flexible cleaning schedule that eliminates allergens, bacteria, and other substances that could make families sick while being completely customizable and adjustable to fit changing needs.

Commercial Office Cleaning: From one-time or as-needed cleaning services upon request, the commercial office cleaning service by the cleaning specialists covers everything from waiting rooms and bathrooms to executive offices, cubicles, and conference rooms without disrupting normal business activities.

With a team boasting years of experience, intensive training in the cleaning field, and an array of reviews that praise their level of skill, trustworthiness, and reliability, Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services ensures that every home will be safe and spotless by the end of their service.

Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services invites home and business owners interested in scheduling Boston’s leading customizable cleaning services to fill out the contact form provided online today.

About Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services

Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services is a convenient platform that connects insured, independent, and highly skilled cleaning professionals with customers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a full range of customizable cleaning services and cleaners equipped with the latest equipment and products, Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services takes the hassle out of cleaning a house by providing a premier service every day of the week at times that are convenient.

More Information

To learn more about Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services and its recent name change, please visit the website at https://cleanzen.com.



About the company: At Cleanzen, we know that hiring a maid service for your home can be one of the nicest things that you have done for yourself in a long time, and it is the perfect way to give you back hours of free time each week.

Contact Info:

Organization: Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services

Address: 30 Newbury St Boston MA 02116 United States

Phone: (617) 701-7198

Website: https://cleanzen.com

