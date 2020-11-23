ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to growing regional demand for the expanding audio conferencing, visual collaboration, and AV networking solutions, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, bolsters its sales network throughout India with its newest distributor, Trustech Audio Visual Solution LLP.



“ClearOne represents innovative AV industry leadership with their full portfolio of solutions,” said Hardik Shah, Co-Founder and Director of Trustech. “Our partners’ needs vary widely, and we know we can count of the reliability of ClearOne solutions and the partnership in customer support clients require. We know we can support any type of installation with confidence.”

“As the breadth of ClearOne solutions continues to expand, we are tasked with finding those outstanding distribution partners around the globe with the history and industry knowledge upon which customers can rely,” said ClearOne CEO and President Zee Hakimoglu. “Trustech stands out in India as a trusted authority for AV solutions and customer service.”

About Trustech Audio Visual Solution LLP

A consistently trusted distributor name amongst channel partners. Trustech has struck and sustained excellence in trading, supplying, and after-sales support for a wide range of Audio Visual Products. Trustech started its operation in 2015 and has built high credibility with its support and commitment to 400+ channel partners pan India. Learn more at www.trustechav.in .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

