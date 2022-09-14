Clementine Lea Spieser , Content Creator and Entrepreneur Launches Fashion Ecommerce Store

Clementine Lea Spieser talks about her inspiration behind her fashion eCommerce store to pursue her love of fashion as well as letting her fans shop based on her style.

The brand behind Clementine Lea Spieser is founded by a young entrepreneur who's constantly hustling between a lifestyle influencer, actress, content creator, and a full-time high distinction student. Clementine Lea first started her e-commerce fashion shop in February 2021 and has now expanded her store, offering a wide range of clothes and accessories, such as purses, sunglasses, and shoes, all handpicked by the founder. More information can be found here: https://www.clementinelea.com/

The store offers dresses that are priced from $27.99 and up to $44.99. Clementine carefully curates each dress, with fashion staples and dresses that the founder herself would actually wear. Some of the styles that are offered in the store include the Y2K strapless bodycon dress which is one of the best sellers on the website. Information about the dress, such as material, fabric type, and length, is all stated on the website.

Some of the new arrivals she has curated consist of sneakers, sunglasses, purses, and bags. The corset is suitable for someone looking for something to wear to a concert, party, or club. At just the price of $34.95, interested buyers can get a lace corset that is sweetly seductive with a lace-up front. The corsets tops are also one of the trendy best sellers, and satisfied customers are leaving raving reviews about great service and quality.

Currently, Clementine Lea fashion store is also offering a free pair of sunglasses with a minimum purchase of $60. The promotion will be ongoing until the 30th of September, 2022. Customers from around the world can enjoy trendy fashion pieces offered by Clementine Lea, while free worldwide shipping is offered to selected pieces.

The business owned by Clementine Lea was established to indulge her love of fashion. Every piece is carefully chosen to represent the most up-to-date designs of the moment, so be ready to find some inspiration to dress for the future. Interested customers can visit the website to find out more.

About Clementine Lea

Clementine Lea, is a French American based in Los Angeles, California who enjoys sharing her daily life with her followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. This marks her career as a lifestyle content creator as well as past experiences as actress, featuring in commercials such as Blinger, Coleman or Mattel, standup comedy, and appearances on Brat TV, Modern Family, or the Piper Rockelle show. The young influencer has garnered close to 1 million followers all across social media and has quickly become a trendsetter, allowing her to successfully pursue a career in her own fashion business.

