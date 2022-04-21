CleverTap Appoints Anand Venkatraman as the Chief Operating Officer

About CleverTap

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., AND MUMBAI, INDIA - News Direct - 21 April 2022 - CleverTap , the world's leading retention cloud, announced the appointment of Anand Venkatraman as the Chief Operating Officer.Anand has over two decades of experience in building and augmenting global teams and P&Ls across various sales motions. He joins from Freshworks where he led and scaled the fast growing Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa businesses and evolved Global Partnerships to independently drive business across 40+ countries, scaled the technology marketplace and embedded Freshwork deep into the worldwide startup ecosystems. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Akamai and Microsoft in APJ and India."I warmly welcome Anand to CleverTap. His appointment is an indication of our ambitious growth plans to be the gamechanger for user retention. With his successful track record in taking businesses global, building highly engaged teams, and establishing creative approaches for customer success. Anand Venkatraman will strengthen the Clevertap Management Team to help scale the company to the next level by bringing in excellence in execution," said Sidharth Malik, CEO CleverTap Inc."I am excited to join CleverTap as they emerge as the Retention category market leader, in not just India and South-East Asia but also in markets like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe. I am looking forward to being a part of their journey in taking the Indian SaaS story to the world," said Anand Venkatraman.

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML powered insights and automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .



