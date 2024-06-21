Cliffhangers India Unveils Top 5 Singapore to Kashmir Tour Packages for This Year

Bored of the city lights and sound? Then rejuvenate in the lap of nature in the heaven itself, known as the ‘Paradise on Earth’, Kashmir situated in the northernmost part of India, has stunning tapestry of pristine alpine lakes, snow-capped mountains, meadows, and valleys.

Kashmir tour invites you to explore this area's enchanting and breathtaking views blend with culture and heritage. The Singapore to Kashmir tours package is crafted in such a way that offers a mix of adventure and cultural immersion. Srinagar, the city’s capital which is the gateway to this heaven’s other places. The Dal Lake provides a unique lodging option by staying in the boathouses. Just imagine how it would feel to wake up in the morning to the beauty of the Shikaras gliding over the lake mirror surface which is surrounded by the Majestic Himalayas. Other places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Betab Valley, Gurez and the list continues to explore.



Gulmarg is one of Asia's premier ski destinations where enthusiasts come for the adrenaline rush. The package also includes a visit to Mughal temples, Maharani Temple, also the Spiritual Shankaracharya temple that provides a 360-degree view of Srinagar city. The markets flaunt their traditional handicrafts, jewelry, pashmina shawls, authentic woodwork. Food lovers can indulge themselves with local delicacies like Rogan Josh, Seekh Kabab, Kashmiri Kahwa which is a traditional tea. Kashmir provides an unforgettable experience to cherish for a lifetime. Cliffhangers India has created a few tour packages customized according to the need when you are traveling from Singapore to Kashmir. Daily flights are available to Srinagar international airport from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata. The duration will vary from 7-10 days trip depending upon the tour packages.





Complete Kashmir Tour Package

The enchanting journey of this place with our Kashmir tour packages will offer you a fusion of adventure, nature and cultural richness. As the name defines ‘Paradise on Earth’, it guarantees an unforgettable experience. In this package you will be able to cover Kashmir in 10 days. Below mentioned the popular destinations and activities to do included in this package.



Key Destinations

Start your journey from Srinagar, known as the summer capital and renowned for its quaint Dal Lake where you can relish Shikara ride amidst the floating garden and houseboats. Don’t forget the Mughal gardens which include the Shalimar Bagh and Nishant Bagh for its beauty and peaceful ambiance. Moving forward with Gulmarg, a place for skiing enthusiasts and nature lovers in the midst of meadows and valleys and also hosting the world’s highest golf course. Other places like Pahalgam and Sonamarg, these are the doors for trek lovers like Tarsar Marsar trek and Kashmir great lake trek.



Recommended Activities & Adventure Opportunities

Explore the vibrant markets and immerse with the local culture and foods. Get exquisite Pashmina shawls, saffron, dry fruits, and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts. Go for horse riding, paragliding, mountain biking in different valleys. For the adrenaline rush opt for river rafting in the river Lidder. Kongdoori to witness panoramic views of the snow-clad mountains. Skiing and other snow activities are ideal in these slopes transforming Gulmarg into a snow resort.

The tour package is meticulously crafted to deliver a blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion.



Kashmir Offbeat Tour Packages

Step from the crowd of Singapore city, also the popular destinations and walk a step words the offbeat places like Yusmarg, a less known meadow encircled with pine forests and snow peaked mountains. Here are a few places listed that you could cover in 10 days if you want the offbeat places. The duration may vary depending on days you opt for. Places like Gurez valley, Bangus valley, Doodhpathri, Yusmarg, Peer ki Gali, Bandipora which look different from each other. Though these places are not popular, but they are equally beautiful. Upon reaching Srinagar head to stay in the boathouse for the night which will give you a rush of dopamine with mountains surrounding all around taking away all the exhaustion.



Then start towards Gurez valley passing the mountains and the route will make you feel you have come to a different world. Try your hand here in the trout fishing in the clear streams, also visit the Tulail village which is said to be the remotest and last village of the Indian border. The Bandipora experience will make you astonished with the unconventional beauty of Kashmir where you can stay at Athwatoo. The Bangus valley is less spoiled and untouched by nature as very few people travel here. Explore the whole valley from Chota Bangus to Bada Bangus. Also do not miss the Doodhpathri, called the ‘Valley of Milk’ with its crystal-clear water for every wanderer. The Wular Lake and Manasbal Lake offer shikara rides with less crowd offering an escape from the hustle and bustle.



Kashmir Family Tour Packages

The maximum number of guests that can be customized in our package from Singapore is 20 in the family Kashmir tour package. We include the daily 3 times meals, stays, permits, transport facilities, travel assistance. We book a van or minibus for the sight’s exploration depending upon the members of the family. First enjoy the Shikara ride and then visit the Mughal gardens and the historic Shankaracharya temple. The next place is the Meadows of flowers, Gulmarg for its world class skiing activities and lush greenery around. The town along the river Lidder is Pahalgam offers a perfect space for family picnics. Also do not miss the sparkling Thajiwas Glacier. Covering these places as a family on a 7–20-seater vehicle will also cost you less. Other activities like visiting the Tulip Garden, Gondola ride in Gulmarg, Kheer Bhawani temple, Horse riding can be done in a family together. Resorts and cottages are chosen accordingly to have a comfortable stay. A 7-day trip is enough to cover all the places and activities.



Kashmir Group Tour Packages

When traveling in a group, friends or colleagues then also we offer customized itinerary to cover all the places in a 7–10-day trip depending upon your days to explore. We provide a minibus or van where you won’t get separated from your group and stay together. We include budget friendly accommodations, from guesthouses where you can get a homely atmosphere with home cooked food the owner or hotels to luxury resorts. The group packages are most affordable with additional discounts where you spend less. There is a fixed date range where we carry the group tours and cover the off-beat places like Gurez valley, Bangur Valley, Doodhpatri and many more. Srinagar city is a 20 minute drive from the airport where you can stay and start your days as per the itinerary planned. Activities like horse riding, skiing in Gulmarg, River rafting in Sindh and Lidder river, trekking, biking can be done in groups.





