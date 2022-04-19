Climate, Community and Choice: Booking.com Reveals the Trends Shaping Sustainable Travel for Australians in 2022

SYDNEY, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com released its most extensive sustainable travel research to date, highlighting the desire to make more mindful and conscious choices across the entire travel experience.

With insights gathered from more than 30,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, the key trends and developments include:

73% of Australian travellers confirm that sustainable travel is important to them, with 50% saying that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices

Over a quarter of Aussies (26%) say they opted to travel to a destination closer to home over the last 12 months to reduce their carbon footprint

More than 100,000 Travel Sustainable properties globally are now being recognized for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com

The impact of their trips remains top of mind, with 60% of Aussie travellers saying they want to travel more sustainability over the coming 12 months, a 51% increase over the 2021 report data .

With 73% of travellers confirming that sustainable travel is important to them, just under half of all respondents (43%) cited that recent news about climate change has influenced them to make more sustainable travel choices. In fact, 58% of Australian travellers say they would be more likely to choose a sustainable accommodation - whether they were looking specifically for one or not.

