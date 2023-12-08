CLINIQUEPLUS Introduces Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant Method for Quicker Recovery and Precise Results

—

CLINIQUEPLUS, a leading clinic in Turkey, has announced the integration of the Sapphire FUE hair transplant method into its services. This advanced technique, utilizing sapphire blades for follicular unit extraction, is set to redefine the standards of hair restoration, promising enhanced precision and faster recovery for patients.

In a significant development in the field of hair restoration, CLINIQUEPLUS in Turkey has introduced the Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplant technique, a state-of-the-art method that utilizes sapphire blades instead of traditional steel ones. This innovative approach is poised to transform the landscape of hair transplant procedures by offering a more precise, less invasive, and quicker recovery process.

The Sapphire FUE method distinguishes itself by employing sapphire blades to create micro canals for implanting hair grafts. These grafts are collected using specialized FUE motors, ensuring the procedure is suitable for individuals without significant health concerns that contraindicate hair transplant surgery. One of the critical advantages of Sapphire FUE is the reduced vibration during the procedure, which minimizes the risk of error and allows for a denser and more accurate hair transplantation. Additionally, the use of sapphire-tipped instruments accelerates the healing process, reduces allergy risks, and contributes to a quicker recovery from baldness.

The procedure at CLINIQUEPLUS begins with an in-depth examination to assess a patient's suitability for the surgery. The planning phase involves determining the hairline design and calculating the number of grafts needed. To ensure patient comfort, options for sedation are available. In certain cases, grafts can be sourced from other body areas like the chest. The operation is typically completed in a single session. Post-operation, patients can expect the micro-channel wounds to heal within about a month, although common side effects like swelling, redness, and discomfort may occur. The initial shedding of transplanted hair is a normal part of the process, followed by regrowth.

In addition to Sapphire FUE, CLINIQUEPLUS also offers Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) hair transplantation, a technique involving the use of a DHI Implanter or CHOI Pen. This method bypasses the need for channel opening, as grafts are taken from the donor area and implanted directly into the recipient area. The DHI technique is less invasive, allowing for immediate placement of grafts without creating holes or slits, thus reducing bleeding and healing time. Recovery from DHI is relatively straightforward, with minor side effects such as pain and tenderness that do not significantly impact daily activities. The full recovery period spans approximately 1 to 1.5 years.

The introduction of both Sapphire FUE and DHI techniques at CLINIQUEPLUS underscores the clinic's commitment to incorporating innovative and patient-friendly procedures in hair transplantation. Turkey's growing reputation in health tourism is further bolstered by such advancements, offering patients from around the world access to high-quality, experienced, and affordable hair restoration services.

With the launch of the Sapphire FUE method, CLINIQUEPLUS aims to provide an enhanced boutique clinic experience, from the initial consultation to comprehensive post-operative care. This commitment to cutting-edge technology and patient care reaffirms CLINIQUEPLUS's position as a leading clinic in the hair transplant industry.

For those interested in learning more about the Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplant procedures, CLINIQUEPLUS offers detailed information and services, which can be accessed via Hair Transplant. As the clinic continues to set new benchmarks in hair restoration, patients seeking effective solutions for hair loss can turn to CLINIQUEPLUS for state-of-the-art treatments that combine technological advancement with a focus on individual patient care.

Hair Transplant offers an in-depth look at these innovative techniques, providing a comprehensive resource for individuals exploring hair restoration options. CLINIQUEPLUS's adoption of the Sapphire FUE hair transplant method marks a significant milestone in the field, offering patients a blend of advanced technology, expert care, and a path towards achieving their desired hair outcomes.



