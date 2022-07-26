Clinivate Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

PASADENA, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide – Clinivate, LLC ("Clinivate") recently experienced a data security incident that may have involved the protected health information of individuals within Clinivate's electronic health record system. On July 22, 2022, Clinivate sent letters to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them about this incident.

On March 23, 2022, Clinivate discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. It immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of a leading independent digital forensics firm. Through this investigation, Clinivate learned on May 25, 2022, that certain systems and files containing personal information were accessed without authorization between March 12, 2022, and March 21, 2022.

The impacted information may have included individuals': names, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, health plan beneficiary numbers, treatment information, diagnosis information, other medical information, and/or information relating to payment(s) for the provision of health care.

As soon as Clinivate discovered this unusual activity, it took steps to secure the environment, investigate, review the impacted data, and enhanced security measures to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Clinivate also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will fully cooperate with any investigation.

Additionally, Clinivate is providing impacted individuals with information on steps they can take to help protect their personal information and offering some eligible impacted individuals complimentary identity monitoring and protection services through IDX, a data security and recovery services expert.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact 1-833-423-0593, Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time, excluding major U.S. holidays, or visit https://response.idx.us/clinivate. Representatives are fully versed on this incident and can help answer questions about the incident.

Please accept Clinivate's sincere apologies and know that it deeply regrets any worry or inconvenience that this may cause.