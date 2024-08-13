Clinton Hill Dry Cleaning For Delicate Fabrics & Wedding Dresses: Service Update

Brothers Cleaners (718 789 9737) announced updates to its dry cleaning services for delicate fabrics.

Brothers Cleaners updated its dry-cleaning services to effectively remove dirt and stains from coats, jackets, suits, vintage and formal wear, and upscale fabrics while preserving their quality and appearance. Open 6 days a week until 7 pm, the shop offers convenient same-day drop-off and pick-up services and can accommodate urgent requests.

According to an Independent report, the average adult ruins 95 items of clothing in their lifetime due to incorrect washing techniques - such as mixing whites and colors and washing clothes at too high a temperature.

With over 20 years of experience and top-tier equipment, Brothers Cleaners ensures that there is no color transfer, shrinkage, shape loss, or fading. Their traditional dry-cleaning methods also minimize stress and friction on fibers, reducing wear and tear.

“We respect clothing as a reflection of personal style and pride,” said a spokesperson. “Our dry-cleaning services are done to the highest standards, ensuring great results every time you come to our store.”

For leather, suede, silk, cashmere, velvet, and other delicate fabrics, Brothers Cleaners provides specialty services to ensure their protection. The dry-cleaning experts are also skilled in cleaning and preserving wedding dresses that often feature intricate details such as lacework and embellishments. They can eliminate both obvious stains and hidden substances like champagne, perfume, and perspiration that can cause yellowing over time.

In addition to clothing, the company will remove stains, odors, accumulated dust, and debris from rugs, carpets, couches, drapery, window covers, and other household items. Other services include repairs and alterations, ironing, and clothes pressing.

A spokesperson added, “We've been in business for over 10 years and have always strived to provide quality service at reasonable prices - and meet the urgent needs of our customers.”

