Clinton, MD Custom Kitchen Remodeling: Home Renovation Services Expanded

Clinton, MD construction company Grellis Construction (301-780-3792) has expanded its suite of remodeling and home renovation services for both interior and exterior needs.

The newly expanded services include roof and siding repair or replacement, both for new buildings or older buildings in need of an upgrade. Grellis Construction's certified team can work with clients to ensure their siding or roofing materials meet their color, style, and material type requirements.

For clients interested in renovations or upgrades in the interiors of their homes, Grellis Construction offers bathroom retrofits or complete remodels. Clients can also arrange to have their kitchens renovated by the company. This could include the replacement of flooring, counters, and cabinets, or a full remodel in which the kitchen is gutted and reconstructed in the new desired layout.

Gazebos, sunrooms, and other additions are also specialties of Grellis Construction's certified team. The company can retrofit a room with an exterior wall into a sunroom by replacing the solid walls with large, insulated glass windows to increase sun exposure. Grellis Construction can also design and build a fully new addition on any home, for clients who desire more living space.

Grellis Construction's remodeling services cover unfinished basements, which the company can turn into fully-useable, aesthetically pleasing home spaces. On the website, interested customers can view a gallery of before and after photos of unfinished to finished basements, as well as kitchen and bathroom restorations, sunroom and addition builds, and roofing and siding projects.

For over 20 years, Grellis Construction has been serving Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. residents. The company strives to provide the highest-quality construction services while maintaining family-oriented operations as a smaller, local business.

"Grellis Construction provided courteous and professional sales staff," said one satisfied client. "They took time to explain all of the options and availability. Once an agreement was made and the contract was signed the process was very smooth. They installed the roof in a timely and efficient manner. The foreman was very knowledgeable and took the time to answer my questions and corrected some minor issues."

Interested parties can learn more and contact the team at Grellis Construction by visiting https://grellisconstruction.com

Name: Greg and Erica Stotts

Email: Send Email

Organization: Grellis Construction

Address: 5302 East Court Drive Suite 201, Marlow Heights, MD 20748, United States

Phone: +1-301-780-3792

Website: http://grellisconstruction.com/



