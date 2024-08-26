Clipper Ship Marketing Announces Content Creation Service For Brisbane IT Firms

Clipper Ship Marketing, specialists in marketing for IT professionals, has launched a new multimedia content creation service that helps to boost SERP rankings, build brand visibility, and attract new clients, with long-term cumulative benefits.

—

A new marketing and brand-building strategy launched by Clipper Ship Marketing uses omnipresent multimedia in 6 popular formats to help IT professionals rank higher in the search results, while providing cumulative visibility improvements for even highly competitive industry keywords.

More information about marketing optimized for IT professionals, the cumulative benefits of content creation, and how Clipper Ship Marketing builds brand visibility can be found at https://clippership.clientcabin.com/app/info

Research suggests that when looking for a custom IT solution, most individuals begin their search with a search engine and avoid links with “Sponsored Ad” banners. Clipper Ship Marketing has designed the new content creation system to help place useful information about IT professionals, their services, and locations at the top of the search results without using paid advertisements.

This “Done-For-You” marketing system is provided as a hands-off program, using a team of expert market researchers, creative writers, and search engine specialists. While clients are encouraged to suggest headlines, topics, locations, or services to focus on, they will never be asked to write their own content, record their own media, or host their own videos.

Requiring only a client’s website URL, the Clipper Ship Marketing team will perform extensive market research on the client, their competition, and their current search engine visibility. The creative writing team will craft 6 unique multimedia pieces for each campaign, including an article, a blog, a podcast, an infographic, a slideshow, and a video.

Each piece of content will be published on hundreds of high-authority websites to maximize its chances of ranking highly in the search results, and to ensure it provides a boost to the client’s main website. As each piece of content is added, the search engine algorithm can see it is interesting, relevant, and trustworthy, which indicates that both the client and their content should rank higher in the search results.

Used as a long-term strategy, this content creation technique can generate new and interesting media on a regular basis, with each new set providing an additional boost to the client’s ranking, and the ranking of each other piece of content. In time, this can help clients to rank at or near the top for even the most competitive industry keywords.

However, unlike traditional advertisements, this content will never expire and will never have “Sponsored Ad” banners placed next to the links. Each individual piece of content can be hosted indefinitely, at no extra cost, providing a cumulative boost to the client’s visibility for a wide range of keywords.

More information about content creation for IT services, search engine visibility strategies, and Clipper Ship Marketing can be found at https://clippership.clientcabin.com/app/info

