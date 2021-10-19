SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian electrical safety and energy solutions innovator, Clipsal by Schneider Electric, has today announced its Design Application, Clipspec was awarded Gold in the Digital - Home & Living category at the 2021 Sydney Design Awards (DRIVENxDESIGN).



Clipsal takes home Gold at 2021 Sydney Design Awards

The annual DRIVENxDESIGN Awards come under the world's largest network of Design Award Programs, providing marketplace recognition across an extensive range of categories. Celebrating creativity and courage, the Awards highlight the top products and services available to help Australians live better and smarter around the home.

Made in collaboration with digital and UX design agency, Luminary, the Clipspec Design Application (also referred to as Clipspec App) is an industry-leading tool that has revolutionised the process of planning electrical, lighting and smart home needs for new home builds and renovations.

Clipsec allows the user to create a personalised, full-scale virtual home automation model, carrying the user through each room of the floor plan. A search and filter function guides the user to toggle through Clipsal product categories, styles and colours to design their dream room. Builders can also self-manage consultation sessions, control staff access or make their own changes to pricing and products through the app.

From here, plans can be transferred into a customised flat plan of the customer's future home with an itemised bill of materials, so homeowners can keep track of their budget.

The judges of the Digital - Home & Living category acknowledged the app's ability to assist consultants in the building or renovating of homes to help consumers bring their electrical vision to life.

Clipsal by Schneider Electric combines over 25 years of local know-how with global expertise to create innovative design products and services to build scalable homes. The Clipspec app takes inspiration from modern web-based design tools and best practices, while incorporating strategic planning and visualisation functionality to enhance the experience and increase accessibility to the user.

Speaking on the win, Clipsal's Channel Marketing Manager, Erica Crawford said "We're extremely excited and proud to be recognised by the esteemed Sydney Design Awards at this year's ceremony."

"Over the last ten years, Clipspec has been continually updated with the latest functionality to meet evolving user needs. We continue to invest heavily in research and development to innovate and advance our electrical products. Through the years the product has transformed with the alignment of modern technology, seamless user design while keeping builder and renovator needs top of mind". Crawford adds, "This recognition solidifies Clipsal's position as an innovative market leader in electrical and lighting products."

The Clipspec Design Application is now available at all participating electrical wholesalers nationwide. For more information, visit clipsal.com/design .

About Clipsal by Schneider Electric

Clipsal has stood side-by-side with Aussie sparkies and homes, delivering world-leading electrical innovations for over 100 years. Founded in 1920 in Adelaide, South Australia, Clipsal by Schneider Electric has a proud history of Aussie ingenuity, working to find new ways to help Australians make their homes safer, more comfortable, and more beautiful.

From electrical safety and energy solutions to home automation, Australians come home to Clipsal. With local know-how backed by Schneider Electric's global expertise, Clipsal creates innovative products for the homes of the future.

Clipsal by Schneider Electric's ranges offer superior reliability, optimise energy use and provide positive return on investment. Products comply with all relevant Australian and International standards whilst delivering tailored electrical solutions to suit any project.

Together, we believe in creating a more sustainable future, ensuring 'Life is On' everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

Visit https://www.clipsal.com/ for more information

