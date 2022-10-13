CloserStill Media celebrates successful in-person return of Cloud Expo Asia, Data Centre World Asia, and more co-located events presented by Tech Week Singapore

Asia's most important co-located business technology events made a grand return to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Thousands of technology leaders, enthusiasts and buyers representing some of the biggest industry names were welcomed on the first of two days.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media today celebrated the successful return of its in-person Asia trade shows at Tech Week Singapore. Industry professionals and influencers from AWS, Grab, Google Cloud, Huawei, LEGO, Nestlé, Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz Singapore, Standard Chartered, Unilever, and more joined for the first of two days.



Thousands of industry leaders and technology buyers attended Tech Week Singapore's co-located events

Tech Week Singapore brings together seven award-winning co-located events, including Big Data & AI World, Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security World, Data Centre World Asia, DevOps Live, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing.

The show was opened by Chi Chuan Poh, Executive Director for Exhibitions & Conferences at Singapore Tourism Board. He was 'heartened to see such vibrancy' during the event and thanked all the organisations in attendance for their resiliency throughout the pandemic. Mr. Poh also recognised the positive impact of events like Tech Week Singapore and event organisers like CloserStill Media have on Singapore's thriving digital industries.

"Tech Week Singapore, fondly known as Cloud Expo Asia prior to 2019, first launched in 2013 with just two content pillars focusing on Cloud Computing & Data Centres. Seven editions later, it has chalked up a strong following and quadrupled its total attendees from 5,000 to over 22,000. The event now covers six different content pillars across the entire the ICT ecosystem," said Mr. Poh.

Day one kicked off on the Tech Week Mainstage with keynote fireside chat between George Wong, Head of Singapore & Malaysia at The Sandbox, and Medhy Souidi, Metaverse Lead and Head of Innovation at DBS Bank. The discussion focused on the developing landscape of Metaverse and NFT technologies.

"This is an amazing event. I never expected the scale of it. Having this kind of space helps companies discover new trends in the market. Metaverse, in particular, forces companies to innovate and identify whether or not their engagement campaigns work," said Mr. Wong.

"I have been invited to speak at many CloserStill Media events in the past. I really love this event and it's one of the best during the year, especially when there is so many people here. It's not a crazy expensive ticket because it's free, so people can meet and mingle with a lot of companies from not just one crowd, but many, like cyber security, FinTech, blockchain and more," said Mr. Souidi

Sustainability and climate change, supply chain constraints, technology skills shortages, gender equality and diversity, ransomware, tightening data privacy regulations and creating personalised customer experiences were among the many talking points led by experts and visionaries. In total, Tech Week Singapore featured over 500 industry leading speakers across the event's seven co-located events.

"One of the things I like about Tech Week Singapore and Cloud Expo Asia is it brings together not just the data centre industry, but all the related areas like cyber security, big data and AI. I was at the first Cloud Expo Asia and I've been coming every year. It is nice to see all the smaller startups at this year's event. I find there's a healthier mix. As a technologist who likes to see all the new things happening in the space is fun," said Bernie Trudel, Technology Lead for NFVi Cloud at Ericsson.

Strategies to overcome these talking points and challenges were offered by more than 300 exhibitors, including Datastax, Digital Realty, Eaton, Global Victoria, IBM, Huawei Cloud, Lenovo, Lexer, NAVER Cloud, Pacific Tech, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Schneider Electric, Seagate, Siemens, Shopify, SHOPLINE, SingPost, Sophos, Stripe, TIBCO Software Singapore, and ThreatLocker.

"The atmosphere has been great. We're back after three years – it was 2019 since I was at Data Centre World previously. Things have changed a lot since we were here. Sustainability and digitalisation are things everybody wants to talk to us about. This is very much rooted in the Internet of Things, connected devices, and many other technologies that we need to bring that fabric of infrastructure together so that we can manage it effectively," said Ciaran Flanagan, VP & Global Head of Siemens Data Centre Solutions – an exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia.

Adding to the excitement, SingPost unveiled new initiatives for Stellar Lifestyle, the largest managing agent of retail and advertising spaces for Singapore's SMRT rail network. The launch event was attended SingPost CEO, Su Yin Neo, and President of Stellar Lifestyle, Tony Heng.

Celebrating a successful first day, CloserStill Media's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Andy Kiwanuka said: "It's incredible to be back for our first in-person event in Asia since 2019! The thousands that have gathered here today proves without a doubt the appetite for collaborating with peers, finding the latest innovations, and discovering key insights that will transform businesses into future-ready powerhouses."

Day two of Tech Week Singapore will build on an extremely successful first day, with keynotes from Groupon Singapore Co-Founder, Chris Chong; CEO of StashAway, Michele Ferrario; Founder and CEO of Everise, Sudhir Agarwal; Google Cloud's Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Brigitta Ratih Aryanti; Head of Sustainability Strategy Policy for APJ at AWS, Genevieve Ding, and more.

In 2021 and early 2022, CloserStill Media safely and successfully hosted in-person intimate gatherings at events known as Cloud Executive Summit, Smart Cybersecurity Summit, and Retail Executive Summit welcoming the most influential and game-changing leaders in the technology industry.

Real-time updates will be available on the Tech Week Singapore, Big Data & AI World, Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security World Asia, Data Centre World Asia, DevOps Live, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing Asia LinkedIn channels.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media organises international B2B tradeshows. In the technology markets, these events reach across five global territories, more than 70,000 delegates and over 2,500 exhibitors. Its portfolio includes some of the fastest growing and award-winning events, including Tech Show London, an umbrella brand featuring Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator. Its teams and events have been recognised in Europe and Asia, with awards including Best Marketing Manager five times in succession, Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star two years in succession, among others. CloserStill is headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, and across America and Europe. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

