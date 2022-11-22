Cloud Comrade is first locally-headquartered partner in South East Asia to achieve AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency

The designation sets Cloud Comrade apart as a Managed Services Provider with deep specialization and expertise protecting and monitoring essential AWS resources on behalf of their customers.

About Cloud Comrade

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Cloud Comrade announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency. The Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy is the first ASEAN-headquartered AWS partner to attain the status.This designation recognizes that Cloud Comrade has successfully met AWS’s extensive list of requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services (MSS). AWS introduced the Level 1 MSS baseline detailing ten foundational capabilities for MSSP partners to align their managed services to in August 2021 , along with the Level 1 MSSP Competency, establishing an industry-first quality standard for customers to measure their security operations to.These ten baseline categories, which Cloud Comrade has been validated against, include vulnerability management, cloud security best practices, and 24x7 threat detection and response.Customers can confidently get the help they need for a holistic managed security service tailored for their uniquely challenging environments from validated Level 1 MSSP Competency Partners with these additional areas of specialization.To attain the new AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency, Cloud Comrade underwent a rigorous validation process. AWS Partner Solution Architects validated Cloud Comrade’s technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in Managed Security Services.Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Cloud Comrade as an AWS Partner Network Premier Tier Consulting Partner with essential managed cloud security skill sets and industry-leading expertise in deploying customer solutions, seamless migration, proactive monitoring, and security on AWS. It also highlights Cloud Comrade’s proven track record and solid experience in helping its customers secure different stages of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day to day management.“The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence,” says Kirsten Gilbertson, Partner Sales Leader ASEAN at AWS. “It is no easy task to achieve the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency. Cloud Comrade is a valued partner of AWS, and its dedication to delivering the best-in-class cloud services for their customers propelled it to becoming the one of the first MSPs in Asia to obtain this competency.”Cloud Comrade customers can now easily extend the benefits of their cloud infrastructure by leveraging the AWS MSSP-certified capabilities to help them find and address vulnerabilities, detect intrusions, and enable faster response to incidents while minimizing business disruptions.Global Remote Vitals Monitoring platform provider HealthBeats is one satisfied customer of Cloud Comrade. “In the healthcare industry, we deal with highly sensitive and confidential health data. This makes security and data protection all the more paramount.” says Aileen Lai, CEO and Founder of HealthBeats. “Since day one we are founded, Cloud Comrade has helped us to create a reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure, complete with 24/7 managed security services to protect our cloud environments globally. This has enabled us to focus on strategic business priorities such as improving our product capabilities and services for our customers. With the achievement of the MSSP Competency, we get an even greater peace of mind knowing the security services are AWS-certified. I believe more companies will benefit from the top notch security standards that Cloud Comrade provides.”Says Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director, Cloud Comrade, “As digital transformation accelerates and cyber attacks become more sophisticated, cloud security is increasingly critical for organisations undergoing digital transformation. With AWS’s validation of our MSSP expertise, our customers will be able to increase their cloud security posture and maintain it with experts watching 24/7. This way, they can forge ahead and capture the new opportunities of their cloud innovation with a greater peace of mind, knowing they are getting an AWS-certified security service. We look forward to working even more closely with AWS in future to deliver highly secure workloads for our customers across the region.”Hashtag: #CloudComrade

Cloud Comrade ( https://cloudcomrade.com ) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia ( https://sttelemedia.com ), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com