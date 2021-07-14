Cloud Comrade wins the 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award for Singapore

- The award recognises Cloud Comrade’s performance in service delivery, growth in AWS business, and a significant contribution to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in Singapore/ ASEAN region in the past year.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 July 2021 - Cloud Comrade, a leading Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) with a growing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, has been named the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2021 Consulting Partner of the Year for Singapore.













The award recognizes AWS Partners who play a key role in helping their customers drive innovation and digital transformation of their businesses through creative and optimum use of their IT infrastructure with impactful solutions built on AWS.





Cloud Comrade has continued to reinforce its industry-agnostic capabilities in cloud migration and optimization while developing deep expertise across related IT services to enable customers to overcome their dynamic and complex challenges faster and more effectively. The company's roster of clients spans a wide spectrum of industries, prominent among which are manufacturing, financial services, retail, logistics, public sector, education, and healthcare.





Commenting on the award, Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade's co-founder and co-managing director, said, "We are honored and grateful for the recognition by AWS once again. We are optimistic that our success in Singapore and the growth across key ASEAN markets during the universally challenging time last year will be a good springboard for impacting more clients."





"It is immensely fulfilling to see the results of an enormously fruitful collaboration between our customers, AWS, and ourselves. We recognize the changing expectations of IT deployments from our customers in an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world. Our customers can be assured that, together with AWS, we are committed to helping them with solutions that aim not only to benefit their bottom line but also serve as strategic differentiators."





"At AWS ASEAN, we consider our partners to be an extension of our team. Never has this shared obsession with serving our customers been more visible than over the last twelve months, where we have seen so many ASEAN partners go above and beyond on behalf of our customers," said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. "The AWS ASEAN Partner Awards is an opportunity for us to recognize the exceptional contributions of AWS Partners from across ASEAN. We are humbled by the collective commitment of our partner community and congratulate all award winners on this well-deserved recognition."





Cloud Comrade is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a recipient of several accolades in its short history. Named as 2020 AWS Migration Partner of the Year – ASEAN, the company is also the first AWS Premier Consulting Partner in ASEAN to receive the AWS SAP Competency in 2019 and AWS Well-Architected Partner status in 2019. Cloud Comrade has also attained the AWS MSP Competency and AWS Migration Competency, and is now an AWS Managed Service Provider in ASEAN. Besides cloud migrations, Cloud Comrade is also recognized for its extensive experience in the area of complex SAP deployments on AWS.





About Cloud Comrade:

Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com ) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia also. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia (sttelemedia.com ), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com





#CloudComrade