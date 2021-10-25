Cloud Experts to Bring to Light the Potential of Cloud Solutions at Trescon's World Cloud Show - Egypt

Cairo, Egypt, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With a special focus on the Egyptian market, World Cloud Show, which is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT - Egypt) and supported by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA - Egypt) is set to take place virtually on the 27 October 2021.



The World Cloud Show - Egypt will focus on topics such as Overcoming Business Challenges & Pain Points Around Cloud in the "new normal"; Leveraging Voice of the Customer (VoC) to drive NPS; Aligning Organizational KPIs with Customer Experience Strategy for Business Growth and driving ROI; Harnessing Big Data & Analytics for enhancing customer experience and much more.



The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Tejas Chopra, Software Engineer, Netflix Inc.; MS Lim May-ann, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association Singapore; Ahmed Abdelaziz, Senior Systems Engineer & CTO Ambassador, Dell Technologies; and Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City Indonesia; to name a few.



"Egypt is a hotspot for digital disruption, as competitiveness and customer demands rise; it is poised to become a global leader in delivering customer-centric experience," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World Cloud Show will digitally connect key players in the Cloud ecosystem to help Enterprises in Egypt foster highly efficient Cloud strategies."



The Show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



World Cloud Show will feature powerful keynotes, panel discussions, technology use-cases, industry solutions, applied Cloud showcases and the latest go-to-market innovations.

World Cloud Show - Egypt is officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Dell Technologies & Intel and Trend Micro Incorporated.



About World Cloud Show



World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, this Indian edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CTOs, COOs, Heads of Cloud, Heads of IT Infrastructure, DevOps Leaders, Heads of Digital Transformation/Innovation and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals across Egypt. The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of Cloud-based solutions.



For more information visit:



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A

Marketing Lead

Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Cairo, Egypt, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With a special focus on the Egyptian market, World Cloud Show, which is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT - Egypt) and supported by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA - Egypt) is set to take place virtually on the 27 October 2021.The World Cloud Show - Egypt will focus on topics such as Overcoming Business Challenges & Pain Points Around Cloud in the "new normal"; Leveraging Voice of the Customer (VoC) to drive NPS; Aligning Organizational KPIs with Customer Experience Strategy for Business Growth and driving ROI; Harnessing Big Data & Analytics for enhancing customer experience and much more.The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Tejas Chopra, Software Engineer, Netflix Inc.; MS Lim May-ann, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association Singapore; Ahmed Abdelaziz, Senior Systems Engineer & CTO Ambassador, Dell Technologies; and Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City Indonesia; to name a few."Egypt is a hotspot for digital disruption, as competitiveness and customer demands rise; it is poised to become a global leader in delivering customer-centric experience," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World Cloud Show will digitally connect key players in the Cloud ecosystem to help Enterprises in Egypt foster highly efficient Cloud strategies."The Show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World Cloud Show will feature powerful keynotes, panel discussions, technology use-cases, industry solutions, applied Cloud showcases and the latest go-to-market innovations.World Cloud Show - Egypt is officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Dell Technologies & Intel and Trend Micro Incorporated.About World Cloud ShowWorld Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, this Indian edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CTOs, COOs, Heads of Cloud, Heads of IT Infrastructure, DevOps Leaders, Heads of Digital Transformation/Innovation and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals across Egypt. The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of Cloud-based solutions.For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cloud/egypt For further details about the announcement, please contact:Karthik AMarketing LeadTresconCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com