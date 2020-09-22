A Cloud Guru Recognized on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List Selected for its resilience throughout COVID-19, A Cloud Guru joins coveted list of hottest startups to work for GlobeNewswire September 22, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an impressive series of company milestones, A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, today announced that it ranked 28th on LinkedIn’s 2020 Top Startups List in the U.S.

LinkedIn Top Startups is an annual ranking of the emerging startups to work for. The list is produced by the LinkedIn News team using a combination of proprietary platform data and editorial expertise. In the wake of COVID-19, the 2020 list reflects the current state of the economy and the world, showcasing emerging and resilient startups and how they’re navigating the ever-changing world of work.

"The global pandemic created a sense of urgency to deliver on our mission for our customers. For some, having online training available was important as they began to close their offices. Others were forced to make the shift to the cloud to continue operating. There's an entire workforce in search of employment using our platform to learn in-demand skills," said Sam Kroonenburg, CEO and co-founder of A Cloud Guru. "It’s become clear that cloud is the future, and we want to send as many people into that future as we can."

With cloud adoption accelerating, A Cloud Guru hit an important milestone this summer: It surpassed $80M ARR in June, growth of 362% over the previous 12 months. In August, the company unveiled its new flagship platform that combines the strengths and benefits of both ACG and Linux Academy products, offering an unparalleled solution for upleveling cloud skills among individual learners and enterprise teams.

Kroonenburg continued, "I am so proud of the resilience I’ve seen from our employees. There’s no rulebook for how to handle this situation, and still, I’ve watched them navigate the transition with empathy and compassion. Leadership was conscious to make every investment we could in their mental and physical wellbeing, but at the end of the day, our employees are the ones who showed up, amongst massive unknowns and changing environments, to arm our customers with the skills they need to succeed. I hope they feel an immense amount of pride in what their hard work has accomplished."

One of two Texas-based startups selected, A Cloud Guru joins fellow innovative companies such as DoorDash and Quibi on this year’s list. For more information on how A Cloud Guru has adapted its company culture during COVID-19, see here. To learn more about life at A Cloud Guru and review its open positions, visit acloudguru.com/careers.

