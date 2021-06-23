A Cloud Guru Tops G2 Grid Reports for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth quarter in a row, A Cloud Guru (ACG) was named a top online course and technical skills provider by business solutions review site G2 .



This quarter, A Cloud Guru received top rankings on G2's Momentum Grids in the categories of Online Course Provider , Technical Skills Development , and eLearning Content . ACG was also named a leader in the full Grid Reports in the Online Course Provider and Technical Skills Development categories.

In addition to marking the fourth consecutive G2 report season at the top of the Momentum Grid, this recognition continues ACG’s streak as being named a leader in the full Grid Reports.

G2's lists are curated based on real customer reviews. An algorithm evaluates reviews to create the Momentum Grid. The Grid list goes one step further, evaluating product reviews and collecting data from online sources and social networks to determine a company's presence in the market.

"ACG's placement on G2's Momentum Grid and Grid list is made possible by our customers, and we're proud to be celebrated by them," said Katie Bullard, A Cloud Guru President. "This serves as recognition of our commitment to helping people achieve their career goals and enterprises realize the benefits of a cloud-fluent workforce."

ACG's State of Cloud Learning report found that 71% of leaders have seen cloud adoption speed up their time to value for new products and features. To support cloud adoption and cloud acceleration, companies need IT teams that have the skills to adapt and thrive.

A Cloud Guru is arming enterprises and individuals with the cloud skills they need to succeed. For learners, ACG's engaging courses and hands-on learning tools are designed for all skill levels—from those familiar with technology to cloud first-timers. For enterprises, ACG's customizable learning paths and risk-free practice environments help accelerate cloud deployments and boost employee retention .

To continue to promote growing cloud skills, A Cloud Guru is launching its first-ever ACG Community Summit . The online event will feature six cloud learning tracks packed with deep dives, hands-on challenges, and live learning. The ACG Community Summit takes place from June 28–30 from 12–4 p.m. EDT on the ACG Twitch channel .

About A Cloud Guru

A Cloud Guru is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That's why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world's most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective SaaS platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled 2.5 million learners and over 4,500 organizations to achieve a brighter future. For more information about ACG visit acloudguru.com.

