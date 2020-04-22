A Cloud Guru Unveils Cloud Playground Hands-on Learning Tools For Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leading online cloud skills development platform, today announced the release of Cloud Playground for business members. Cloud Playground is a set of hands-on training features including real, risk-free multi-cloud practice environments for teams to learn by doing on the way to cloud fluency.



Cloud Playground pairs A Cloud Guru’s engaging content with the perfect practice spaces at no additional cost to ACG for Business customers. The rollout of these advanced training tools is one of the many enhancements to the ACG platform made possible by the acquisition of Linux Academy, announced in late 2019.

Cloud Playground includes three separate but connected components: Cloud Sandboxes, Cloud Servers and Instant Terminal.

• Cloud Sandboxes let learners dig into live Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments.

• Cloud Servers let students train on a customizable mix of pre-configured, auto-provisioned servers running different distributions and tools.

• Instant Terminal provides access to any instance on any provider — even behind a corporate firewall — via an in-browser terminal.

Cloud Playground makes it possible for businesses to confidently let cloud-learners of all skill levels loose in real environments — and reduces the barrier of entry for their users to get hands on with cloud technologies and servers. For businesses, Cloud Playground is a safe, scalable way to give teams hands-on experience with no risks to production environments; no hidden fees or surprise bills from instances left running; and no hassles around scaling or setup for admins.

“The best way to learn is by doing. That’s why we’re so happy to bring Cloud Playground to ACG for Business,” said A Cloud Guru CEO Sam Kroonenburg. “Cloud Playground gives people a safe space to try new things, make mistakes and even break things on our servers as they work to develop their cloud skills. This type of hands-on experimentation is key to understanding cloud technologies and to the innovative thinking businesses need to stay ahead of the competition.”

About A Cloud Guru

Founded in 2015 by brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg, A Cloud Guru (ACG) is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. What began as one cloud certification course has grown into the leading online cloud skills development platform and helped more than a million people learn cloud technologies. Teaching Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, ACG helps novices, techies, teams and enterprises level up their cloud skills, prepare for certification exams and progress through learning paths to become gurus in digital and cloud transformation.

